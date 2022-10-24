Kevin Nash Explains Why Booker T Rejected A Shot At Joining The NWO

While discussing the early years of the New World Order faction on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash offered his recollection of why Booker T refused the chance to join the stable during its WCW days (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I remember when we asked Booker T to join the NWO,” Nash stated. “He said ‘Fuck no, man. You guys work too much.'”

For Booker T’s part, his own previous statements are somewhat at odds with Nash’s memories. Last year, the wrestler referenced his thoughts upon receiving the invite to join NWO on his own podcast. “It was just something that I did not want to be a part of. I didn’t want to be, you know, in the mix with a bunch of different guys, coming out to that one [song],” he explained. “Sure, you know, being a part of a group like that, you gotta change the way you work, the way you act.”

You can access both complete podcasts below.