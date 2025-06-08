Kevin Nash Says Bron Breakker’s Alliance With Seth Rollins Elevates Him

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about Bron Breakker’s alliance with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he feels Bron Breakker being seen as Seth Rollins’ backup is a waste of his talent: “No. I think it elevates him. Because he’s seen in that main event bracket… Bron is learning from a standpoint of sitting in the TV production room as they’re putting together what they’re going to do, and he’s in there with Heyman and Rollins. I mean, to be under that learning tree (is good) as opposed to, you know, somebody that doesn’t have that experience?”

On not giving out advice to the group: “I don’t give a f**k what they’re doing. I’m not giving advice. I’m just giving — I give observations. They can do whatever the f**k they want with it, they can tell me to go f**k myself. I’m at that point in my life where I’m never gonna watch Raw again until next week. So I watched Raw and I waited till the Peacock finished, and then I kind of hand-picked what I watched. Because again, I’m balls deep in basketball right now. So it’s just like I can only get so much air time in my recliner with my wife before she goes, ‘Ahh, uncle.’”

