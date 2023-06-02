Kevin Von Erich Doesn’t Know ‘A Thing’ About The Iron Claw But Thinks It’ll Be Good

Kevin Von Erich hasn’t been involved in production of A24’s The Iron Claw, but he does believe it’ll be a good film. The film about the Von Erich family is in post-production and stars Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Maxwell Friedman, Ryan Nemeth, Chavo Guerrero, Harris Dickinson and Michael Harney.

Von Erich spoke with Nick Hausman on his Haus of Wrestling podcast and talked about the film. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On not being sure what will be in the movie: “Well, you know, there’s this movie coming out and I have no idea what they’re going to say. I decided to [do live shows] because I really don’t know what they’re gonna say and I wanna kind of [get a rebuttal out there]. There’s some crazy stuff on that internet and I was afraid they’d use some of that stuff for this movie and make my dad look terrible and make Kerry look terrible, I just couldn’t have that.”

On being confident in the film: “I don’t know a thing about it. My sons went down there and they did some stunt work for the wrestling part of it, but I have no idea what they’re gonna say. It turns out, Sean Durkin called me and I got a feeling it’s going to be a really good movie. When the boys went down there to shoot this scene, which was in Louisiana, they have built their own Sportatorium. They built their own, it’s an exact replica of the Sportatorium.

“They’ve really gone all in on this and when my boys went down there, Kerry [Von Erich’s] daughter was also down there and she’s a friend with Sean Durkin too. Hollie was there, and they were meeting the actors and the guy that is going to play my dad came out there. When Hollie saw him, she immediately cried. She loved my dad so much, all of the kids loved my dad. When the actor saw that Hollie had cried, he started crying. It just said to me that these people are really pouring their hearts into this, they really want to do a good work. If you try that hard, I really think you’re gonna do alright. I can’t wait to see it, I think it’s going to be a good movie.”