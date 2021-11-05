Kofi Kingston On Big E On Winning the WWE Title, His Goals Outside Of Wrestling

In a recent interview on Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, Kofi Kingston discussed Big E winning WWE title, his goals outside of wrestling. and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kofi Kingston on Big E winning WWE title and his rise with the company: “It was so incredibly awesome. Number one because it took place in Boston, which is my hometown. So a lot of people in the crowd were people I knew. So, it was like I’m in my home and bringing my best friend here to get the highest accolade in the industry. And again, I can’t stress it enough, but E’s story to me is just incredible. To go to where you don’t know a lick about wrestling – he was a fan of Goldberg back in the day, but he’ll tell you himself, he wasn’t a hardcore wrestling fan. But to go from that to the pinnacle, and it’s only through hard work, dedication, sacrifice, and the will to be better and not rest on your laurels and trying to find ways to get better. I don’t think anyone does that better than E. So, to see where he’s come from that perspective of somebody working their tail off and busting his chops, that’s what you strive for. That’s what you’re always told as a kid. If you work hard, you can achieve anything you want to achieve. He is a shining example of that. On top of that, he’s one of my best friends. I know on a personal level just how much work he’s put in and his mentality on getting better.”

On his goals outside of wrestling: “We’ve gotten a chance to do a lot of voiceover work. Gears of War, being in Gears 5 – how did that even happen? How? My mind is still blown. I saw the pictures and the scans and everything, and they’re just so awesome. We’ve done that. I’ve had the opportunity to cross paths with guys who have done voice work for Dragon Ball. So Funimation, I’ve gotten to go there and watch a session be recorded for My Hero Academia. For me, I would love to do that. I would love to do voiceover work, especially for anime because I’m in so deep right now. I’m a huge Dragon Ball guy, but now I’ve been watching Naruto and it’s amazing. It’s so good. I don’t know what I thought it was going to be, but I didn’t expect it to be this. I would really love to do voiceover work. Obviously, acting and being in movies is cool as well……in all these roles, I’ve had to play myself, so it’s a little awkward. Like, playing myself, would I say this? Getting direction, I wouldn’t say that, but you want me to. I really want to try it from the perspective of being a completely different character where I can immerse myself into the experience because then I’ll know for sure if that’s what I want to do. I want to make sure that whatever it is I do, if it was to be in the film industry, that it was good. I don’t want to do it just to do it. I want to do it the right way. I’m not arrogant enough to think you can jump from this industry to that industry just because you’re in front of the camera. It’s completely different than what we do. Even The Rock and Batista will tell you that the work they had to do was immense. You have to do a lot of work to get in front of the camera and portray things in a way the director wants you to do it. I really want to be able to play a different character because that intrigues me to step outside yourself and be somebody you’re not. Those are two of the things I definitely want to do for sure.”

