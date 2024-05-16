– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston discussed the importance of stories in wrestling and becoming invested in the characters, citing Cody Rhodes finishing the story. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kofi Kingston on the importance of stories in wrestling: “[Right now], there’s really a focus on the stories that are going on and we’ve always talked about how the most important element in wrestling is the stories. Going out there and doing cool moves is awesome but what really invests people is the ability to tell a good story.”

On fans being invested on Cody Rhodes’ story: “You think about Cody Rhodes, the guy who was really, I don’t want to say run out of this company but wasn’t looked at as a top guy, as a star. So he left on his on his own accord, bet on himself, he came back and now he’s on top of the world… That’s what gets people to invest in the product and keeps people coming back. Also, credit has to be given to the ability to keep that story going TV. Shows have seasons, they have episodes, there’s breaks. Sports there’s breaks you know, with WWE like the wheel keeps on turning.”