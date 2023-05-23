Koko B. Ware To Receive Cauliflower Alley Club Award

Koko B. Ware is set to be honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club with the CAC Men’s Wrestling Award. The CAC announced the news on Tuesday, noting that the WWE Hall of Famer will be honored with the award at the group’s annual reunion in August:

Koko B. Ware to Receive 2023 CAC Men’s Wrestling Award

We are thrilled to announce that the legendary Koko B. Ware will be honored with a 2023 Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) Men’s Wrestling Award at the upcoming 57th Annual CAC Reunion. This momentous occasion will take place at the renowned Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 28th to August 30th, 2023.

Koko B. Ware, whose real name is James Ware Jr., has left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling. With his charismatic personality, high-flying maneuvers, and his faithful companion, the beloved Frankie the Macaw, Koko B. Ware has entertained fans worldwide and captured the hearts of millions.

Having made his debut in the 1970s, Koko B. Ware went on to have an illustrious career in various wrestling promotions, including the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). He has shared the ring with some of the industry’s biggest names, leaving a lasting impression with his electrifying performances.

The Cauliflower Alley Club has chosen to recognize Koko B. Ware for his outstanding contributions to the sport. The Men’s Wrestling Award is a testament to his exceptional skills, his ability to entertain audiences, and his overall impact on the wrestling community.

Join us at the 57th Annual CAC Reunion, where wrestling legends, fans, and industry professionals will come together to honor Koko B. Ware and the honoree class of 2023. The Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will serve as the perfect backdrop for this memorable event, providing an atmosphere of excitement and nostalgia.

The CAC Reunion promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring a series of special events, autograph sessions, insightful panel discussions, and the opportunity to connect with fellow wrestling enthusiasts from around the world. It’s a unique chance to celebrate the legacy of our newly announced honoree Koko B. Ware, honorees who have already been announced and the legacies of even more honorees who will be announced in the coming days.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be part of wrestling history. Mark your calendars for August 28th to August 30th, 2023, and make your way to the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the 57th Annual CAC Reunion.

For more information, ticket details, and updates about the CAC Reunion, please visit www.caulifloweralleyclub.org.