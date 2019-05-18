Koko B. Ware Recalls Vince McMahon Allowing Him to Bring Frankie Into WWE

– Speaking with Wrestling Inc. over WrestleMania weekend, Koko B. Ware recalled bringing his bird Frankie in when he joined WWE and his run with Owen Hart as High Energy. Highlights are below:

On bringing his bird Frankie into WWE: “I was already ‘The Birdman,’ but you know with just a little help from WWE and Vince McMahon, he was the one who gave me the okay to bring the bird in. It went over well and I’m so happy for the company that gave me the opportunity to share that gimmick of ‘The Birdman’ so I could share it all over the world.”

On working with Owen Hart: “What a great run that I had with Owen Hart, God bless his soul. To the Hart Family, my love goes out to Bret and the whole family. The whole family was great if you got to know the Harts, they were great people.”

On his career: “I just thank God I had the opportunity I got a chance to show the world of my talents and how talented I was back then. I’m telling ya, I still feel good, I want to get in the ring and flap my wings. But I leave it to the young generation because it’s their time to shine, it’s their time to fly off the top rope, not the ‘The Birdman.’ I want to be that motivate to get them going, that’s what I want to be. I love this business and I know that I have to step down so the young generation can step up and take my spot because I paid my dues. I did was I was supposed to have done. I’m really proud of myself, but I’m more proud of the young generation. All the legends: step back, and let the young generation step forward.”