Konnan Says Carlito Adds Star Power To the LWO

Konnan thinks Carlito could be a big boon for the LWO by adding some star power to the group. Carlito returned to WWE as a member of the stable at WWE Fastlane, and Konnan talked about how his addition to the group helps them feel like more of a threat in the WWE landscape on Keepin’ It 100. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the group not seeming like a serious threat currently: “The other two guys get treated like jabrones. The other girl Zelina, she had a backstage segment with Bayley. Bayley went and challenged her to a match. They went in there and she just beat her. They don’t really do anything except with Rey and … Escobar.”

On Carlito joining the group: “He had the reputation for being lazy for just kind of going through his matches and not giving a f***. They turned it into a storyline. But, I saw him not too long ago in WWE, and first of all he looked in shape. He looked like a star.”