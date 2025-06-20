Konnan Confirms WWE Wanted Mike Tenay For WWE X AAA Worlds Collide

Konnan has confirmed that WWE wanted Mike Tenay to be on the broadcast team for WWE X AAA Worlds Collide. It was reported in early June that WWE was considering Tenay for a spot on the broadcast team for the co-branded show, something Konnan confirmed on the Keepin’ It 100″ podcast.

“I was not the number one option,” Konnan said of his spot on the commentary team (per Wrestling Inc). “100% [it was Tenay]. I think I heard one thing that maybe they didn’t come to a money agreement, which I find hard to believe.”

Konnnan continued, “They were wondering after so many years if he could still do it for two-and-a-half hours or whatever it was, but I’ll ask, I’ll find out, and I’ll let you know. I don’t know the real reason, but I was not number one, two or three really.”

Konnan worked the commentary booth alongsaide Corey Graves. Tenay, known for his run in WCW and TNA, has not worked in the wrestling business since he left the latter company in 2016. He was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame alongside the late Don West in 2023.