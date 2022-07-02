Kris Statlander Says She Hates Wearing Her Medical Leg Brace

– During a recent interview with Jaychele Nicole, AEW star Kris Statlander spoke about having to wear a medical leg brace after suffering an ACL tear. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kris Statlander on wearing her leg brace: “I don’t want to wear it anymore, but I am forced to. I hate it, I hate wearing it. … I do have KT tape on under the brace, and then I have the brace on. But those are strictly just to make sure that it doesn’t explode in there again. It’s fine, I am healed. It’s more just to make sure it doesn’t happen again because it’s awful.”

On when wearing the brace becomes a problem: “In the match, in the moment, I don’t really think about it and it never really seems to be a problem. The only time it’s a problem is if I’m not wearing tall boots because the tall boots help it from sliding down. I was wearing short boots for a little bit and the brace would just slide down my leg every single time, so I have to wear tall boots.”