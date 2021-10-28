Kurt Angle On Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011, Hulk Hogan’s Involvement

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed the original plan for him to lose the TNA title to Bobby Roode at Bound for Glory 2011, speculation that Hulk Hogan was involved in the decision, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on the original plan for him to lose the TNA title to Bobby Roode at Bound for Glory 2011: “I was expected to drop the title to Bobby. They were doing all these vignettes with Bobby and his family talking about how hard of a worker he was and what a great family man he was. It was all set up to drop the title to him. I don’t know what happened. It wasn’t me. I’ll be the first to admit that I did not ask to keep the title. As a matter of fact, I was severely injured. I had a torn hamstring – not a pulled hamstring, torn. It was almost torn all the way in half. My whole leg was black all the way down to the heel of my foot. I didn’t even know if I could wrestle at Bound for Glory. They didn’t tell me until the day of the show at Bound for Glory that I was going to retain the title. I was a little pissed off because I didn’t want to carry the title any longer because of my injury. I wanted to rest it up, heal up, and come back in perfect form. Unfortunately, they decided against Bobby getting the title which was kind of a downer for the pay-per-view, Bound for Glory, especially with us being on last. It was a real flat finish.”

On his issues with TNA creative’s decision to have him retain the title: “I talked to creative and I told them about my injury and I didn’t think it was a good idea. That’s the reason I didn’t want to win was because I didn’t want to have a next match, especially with my injury. They said, ‘Your next match is only going to be 10 seconds.’ I said, ‘Well that’s kind of stupid. Why don’t I just drop the title tonight and have Bobby Roode have his moment?’ I think what the reason was, the reason why they went against that, was because they wanted Bobby Roode to have a world championship moment, and I think they felt that I couldn’t have the match that I was expected to because of my injury. I think that’s why everything changed. Because of my injury, they felt Bobby Roode wouldn’t have the moment he deserved, so he would be able to earn it against James Storm down the line when James Storm beat me the next day in 10 seconds with a superkick. That’s all I had to do in that match, which is the quickest match I’ve ever been in. I knew that Bobby Roode should have won that match at the pay-per-view. That’s just how I feel.”

On speculation that Hulk Hogan was involved in the decision: “I think he believed in Bobby Roode, I just think he wanted Bobby to have his moment in the ring. I think that they felt I wasn’t up to par to have the five-star match with Bobby that he deserved. So, I can’t think of any other reason why he would want to hold back Bobby from winning the world title, especially with how we promoted him leading up to the pay-per-view. It was all set up for Bobby to take the gold.”

