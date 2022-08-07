Kurt Angle Comments On His Positive Relationship With Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle spoke on Busted Open about his history with Vince McMahon (h/t Wrestling Inc). Angle described McMahon as a generous person, a fantastic businessman, and a father figure that he respects greatly. The podcast is available to listen to below, plus some highlights:

On his relationship with McMahon directly: “My relationship with Vince was great. We were very close the first time I was there, and then we had a falling out in 2006 and we didn’t speak for 11 years. When I met him back again in 2017, when I came back, it was like nothing ever happened. We were hugging each other, telling each other that we loved one other. We just picked up where we left off.”