Kurt Angle Says He and Shawn Michaels Didn’t Heavily Plan Out Their WrestleMania 21 Match

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took part in another fan Q&A session on his Facebook page. During the Q&A, he talked about his classic WrestleMania 21 match in 2005 against Shawn Michaels. Below are some highlights.

Kurt Angle on his shaved head look: “I thought I was going to look really bad. It did at first. Anybody who shaves their head for the first time looks bad, but I got used to it and anybody that does it for the first time will most likely look very, very different. I like it though.”

Angle on giving Mae Young an Angle Slam: “Mae Young told me this right before I Angle Slammed her in the ring, ‘You better f—ing slam me hard. Really hard.’ I said ‘okay, ma’am.'”

Angle on quitting amateur wrestling: “Pro or amateur? Pro, I never wanted to quit. Amateur, I did quit 2 years before the Olympics. I was having a difficult time making the world and Olympic teams. When I quit in 1994, I realized I didn’t want to have regrets, so I came back more motivated than ever. The rest is history. 1995 World Champion. 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist.”

Angle on his WrestleMania 21 match with Shawn Michaels: “We didn’t really prepare for it like the others. Usually, for WrestleMania, the wrestlers get together to go over their match all week long. Shawn and I preferred to sit down and talk to get to know each other personally. Sure, we planned some spots for the match, but we were very relaxed about the match. If you think about it, Angle vs. Michaels would be stellar regardless of how much we prepared (two of the best ever). The match did not disappoint.”