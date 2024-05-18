LA Knight lost to Tama Tonga on in a King of the Ring tournament on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and he spoke after the show about the loss. Knight lost his quarterfinal match after interference from Tonga Loa and Solo Sikoa and had confrontations with Carmelo Hayes on the show as well. He spoke in a WWE digital exclusive after the show about his loss and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his loss to Tonga: “Let me talk to you. Here’s the thing, man. Yeah, three-on-one out there with The Bloodline. You got three savages out there. Look, there’s only so much I can do. I can only keep so many eyes in so many sides of my head. Here’s the deal. Yeah, King of the Ring ain’t happening for me, boo-hoo. What can you do about it? I can’t do a damn thing about it but keep moving forward. Keep moving. Why? Because I don’t know how to quit. Maybe they’d a little defect with me, okay?”

On his confrontation with Hayes after the match: “But then I walk back here, and I’m just swatting flies off me, mosquitos just trying to bite me off, trying to suck my blood. Who is this new kid talking about first-round draft pick? [Claps] Good for you. Like somebody cares about it. I’ll tell you what, tell somebody who cares. Tell your mommy, for all you need to. I hope she’s real proud of you. Make sure you tell her, make sure she gives you that congratulations. But in the meantime, I told you before, I’ll tell you again. Go play somewhere, I’m busy because you will know, everybody around this place knows whose game this is, with everybody saying ‘LA Knight.’ Yeah.”