Lash Legend On Why Becky Lynch’s Run as NXT Women’s Champion Was Good For Women’s Locker Room

In an interview with the Black Rasslin’ Podcast (via Fightful), Lash Legend spoke about Becky Lynch’s time as NXT Women’s Champion and why the women’s roster benefitted. Lynch won the title in September and lost it a month later at Halloween Havoc.

Legend said: “Anytime you have a title, a lot of responsibility comes with that. Becky held it down. She represented NXT and WWE so well. It was so good to be able to see her work, have her come down to the locker room. She is a wonderful person. We all learned something. That NXT women’s locker room all learned something when she got that title. I saw how she carried it, and I’m ready to carry it, too.“