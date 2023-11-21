Lash Legend on Her Reaction to WWE NXT Moving to The CW

– During a recent interview with the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend discussed NXT’s upcoming move to The CW later next year. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“My first words were like, ‘Oh snap! Okay! That’s what’s up. That’s awesome.’ I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I know a lot of my co-workers are all really excited about it. I haven’t heard anything negative about it. We’re all looking forward to it. I want it. We would love to have that bigger stage. We’re all trying to make it to the main roster anyway, I hope that’s the goal. That’s the bigger stage, so why not want to go to CW?”

NXT moves to The CW in Fall 2024.