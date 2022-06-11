Last Laugh Match & More Set for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, Riddle will get a shot at WWE Unidsputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns next week on SmackDown in Minneapolis, Minneosta. WWE has also confirmed some additional details and another matchup for next week’s show.

Originally, Max Dupri was supposed to reveal his first signing to Maximum Male Models for last night’s show. However, that segment never took place. WWE later announced, “After running into travel complications in Europe, Max Dupri couldn’t make it to #SmackDown. So NEXT WEEK we will find out who is the new client of Maximum Male Models!” So, it looks like that segment has been pushed back to next week.

Also scheduled for next week, Madcap Moss will take on Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh Match. Here’s the updated lineup for the June 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Riddle

* Last Laugh Match: Madcap Moss vs. Baron Corbin

* Max Dupri welcomes his first client into Maximum Male Models