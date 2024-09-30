Layla Would Like LayCool To Get WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Won’t Be Upset If They Aren’t

Layla says she’d like to go into the WWE Hall of Fame with Michelle McCool as LayCool, but she’s okay if it never comes to pass. Layla and McCool played a big role in the women’s division in the early 2010 as heels, and Layla was asked about the idea of a Hall of Fame induction during her interview with They Made Their Way to the Ring.

“Of course, it would be a stamp of approval for my career or that my career was significant in WWE,” she said (per Fightful). “I’m okay — and I’m trying to say this in a politically correct way because I don’t want to offend anybody. I’m okay if I don’t get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I feel there are many wrestlers that should be that haven’t been. If that isn’t for me, I totally understand that.”

She continued, “I’m okay walking away and saying I have a great WWE career, I was able to see everything I saw, and have the life experiences that I had. I’m okay with it. Of course, I would love it. I would love to be inducted with Michelle. I feel that was the most significant and highest point of my WWE career. I would love for LayCool to be inducted. If it doesn’t happen, I’m okay with that.”