Layla Says She’d Like To Have LayCool Reunion At Some Point

Layla says that she wants to reunite with Michelle McCool for a LayCool return, even if it’s only a one-night thing. The WWE alumna expressed her wish for a reunion with her old tag team partner in her interview on They Made Their Way to the Ring, saying that they owe it to their fans to have one more time together.

“I would like to do a LayCool reunion,” she said (per Fightful). “Even if it’s just for one night. I really was done, but I feel like Michelle and I owe it to each other and we owe it to the LayCool fans who would like to see us one more time. If it’s possible, I would.”

Layla had said in the interview that she would love to see LayCool be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together, though she wouldn’t be upset if they aren’t.