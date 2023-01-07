Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.06.23  

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 01.06.23

-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my column where I ranked every PPV Match from 1997. I have a suggestion to do 2001 reviews next and someone else mentioned going back and filling in the gaps from 1996. I have two good friends (shout-out to Brian and Kent) who want me to go back to PPV from the 80s. I will make a decision soon, but for now we Level Up! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller vs. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer

-Miller is all smiles and clapping for Palmer and Ruca as they make their entrance. This probably won’t end well for her with Lopez. Palmer and Miller start and jockey for position. Palmer gets a roll-up, but Miller out before the ref can make a count. Ruca in to help Palmer deliver a double elbow. Miller backs Ruca into her corner and tags Lopez. She tries a hiptoss, but Ruca lands on her feet, so Lopez pulls her down by the hair for a two count. Knees to the back from Lopez get another two count. She hooks an arm and the chin as she grounds Ruca. Lopez tosses Ruca down and Miller is back with off a tag. Miller delivers some strikes and gets a version of a Flatliner for two. She goes to work on the arm and then talks some trash to Palmer. She pie-faces Ruca, which lets Ruca dive over Miller and get tag. Palmer runs wild for a bit with shoulder tackles and a dropkick. Lopez gets the blind tag and hits The Electric Shock as Miller knocks Ruca off the apron. Lopez gets the surprise pin at 5:02.

Winner: Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller via pin at 5:02

-Kind of weird to see Ruca on the losing side and no Sol Snatcher this week. What’s up with that? Lopez getting the win makes sense as she is the biggest star in the match and it’s nice to see her back on the show after LDF went to main roster. Miller showed some good aggression and I am shocked the team made it through this match. *1/4

-Tank Ledger gets promo time as he faces Xyon Quinn.

-NXT New Year’s Evil is this Tuesday!

Tank Ledger vs. Xyon Quinn

-This a rematch as Quinn got a win over Ledger a few months back. Tank grabs an arm and works that into a knuckle lock. That turns into a Test of Strength and Ledger lifts Quinn off the mat with one arm but gets caught with a right hand. Ledger back with a slam, but misses a splash in the corner. Quinn lays in the boots on the corner as the ref forces him back. Quinn hits a spinning uppercut for two and then gets back position as he rains down forearms. He buries a knee in the back while pulling back the arms as the crowd tries to rally Ledger. He fires up and goes crazy with right hands and then a clothesline. SOS Slam followed by a splash for Ledger. Belly to Back suplex as Ledger avoids the elbow that ended the last match between the two. Quin goes to the eyes and this time he hits the running elbow for the pin at 4:37.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 4:37

-This was fine as it served it’s purpose and gave Quinn another win. **

-Ric Flair documentary commercial. My review can be found here!

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne

-Heights is a 2018 US Olympian in wrestling and this is his second match on Level Up. I can’t remember the first match sadly. Heights starts with Blade and Heights controls with his amateur background. They shake hands after a sequence and then Blade uses his speed and gets a dropkick. Tag to Enofe as commentary brings up the controversy surrounding the WWE Tatoo that Enofe got on his chest. We don’t see it here as he has wearing a shirt in this match. Bourne gets the tag and plants Enofe with a nice DDT. Heights back in and we get some sweet tag team offense as they hit a modified Doomsday Device. Heights hooks a Yes Lock, but Enofe is able to escape. He can’t make the tag though. Borne back in and he gets a belly to back suplex for two. Enofe lands on his feet after another belly to back attempt and makes the hot tag to Blade. He runs wild on Borne and drapes him throat first over the top rope like Randy Savage. Blade gets a top rope crossbody for two. Borne fights back with some elbows and tags in Heights. Some more sweet double team offense from Borne and Heights as they hit an elevated Pay Dirt for two. Great near fall as Enofe dives over Borne to break up the pin. The crowd starts a This is Awesome chant. Borne gets sent to the floor as he misses a charge. Blade connects with a superkick and tags Enofe. The Climax finishes at 5:06.

Winners: Malik Blade and Edris Enofe via pin at 5:06

-This was a sweet 5 minute match. Lots of double team goodness and non-stop action. I like what I see from Borne and Heights as a team. Enofe and Blade have been fun on this show for a while. I enjoyed this greatly. ***

-Thanks for reading!