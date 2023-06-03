Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.02.23  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Kale Dixon vs. Quincy Jones

-As you may have seen or heard, it seems Dixon is going to be a contestant on the next season of The Bachelorette. I will have to let my mom know as she watches those shows. The crowd starts the “You Suck Dixon” chant while Jones dominates early. Elliot heads to the top and does a version of Old School. That was rather impressive! Quincy hits it a second time and then struts around the ring. Dixon tries for a roll-up, but that’s not happening. Quincy misses a butt splash and that gives Dixon an opening. He throws some elbows but gets dumb again as he tries a throw. Elliot misses an elbow which lets Dixon hit a running elbow and then forearm. Kick to the gut followed by a knee and then a running back elbow gets two. Dixon goes to a nerve hold and transitions from there into a chinlock. Quincy breaks and avoids a charge in the corner. He hits some forearms to drop Dixon and hits a nice single leg dropkick that looked similar to a Claymore. Quincy misses a charge in the corner, and Dixon gets a pin with his feet on the ropes to win his first match at 4:52.

Winner: Kale Dixon via pin at 4:52

-This was the most impressive I have seen Quincy look, and they had to pay off Dixon finally winning a match at some point. The crowd loves Elliot so he can take a loss. *1/2

-Dixon celebrates too much and gets dropped by Elliot, who then does a dance for the crowd.

-Bronco Nima and Lucien Price cut a promo backstage. They are in our Main Event tonight against Hank and Tank!

Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan

-JORDAN vs JAMES! The debate will finally be settled! It’s been a bit since we have seen James on this show unless I am blocking something out. I do remember she got some chances on Main Event earlier in the year. Lockup to start and nothing of note as they are forced to break as they get into the ropes. Another lockup and James gets a hammerlock, but Jordan powers out and gets a roll-up for two. She catches James with an armbar, but James escapes and gets a shoulder tackle. Jordan uses her speed to get a modified arm-drag. She tries to spring from the apron, but James trips her up and then goes to work on the left arm. Hair pull take down by James and then show goes to an arm submission. Another hair pull, but James misses a legdrop. Jordan starts to run wild a bit and sells the arm on a kip up. She gets a springboard crossbody, but is slow to cover because of the bad arm. James goes back to the arm and finishes with a modified Flatliner for the pin at 4:36.

Winner: Kiana James via pin at 4:36

-James winning seems like the right call as she is the bigger and more established name at this point. Jordan just needs to keep working matches. *

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Tank starts with Bronco and in a battle of vehicles this is pretty one sided. Nothing of note happens, so Walker gets the tag and he goes to a side headlock. Tag made to Price as Walker gets stuck in the wrong corner. Walker gets a side headlock and that lets Tank get a blind tag. He comes in and runs down Price who had no clue he was legal. Price buries a knee to regain the advantage and connects with a heavy clothesline. He drops a high knee and gets another hard clothesline in the corner. That gets a two count! Tag to Bronco and he gets a modified Stomp and then hits The G Ride for two. Bronco hooks a chinlock, and Tank fights his way out. He avoids a charge in the corner and makes the hot tag to Hank. He runs wild with strikes and gets a Thesz Press! He hits a pair of splashes in the corner and throws himself at Price for a two count. Nima gets involved to turn the tide and we get a double team by Bronco and Price that sees Hank get kicked in the face. That gets two! The crowd is getting into this one as the tag formula usually works! Double clothesline leaves both men down. It’s a race and a tag is made to Tank. He runs wild and takes Price out of the match. He hits a running splash and Walker hits one right after. Double belly to back suplex finishes for the pin at 6:27.

Winners: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger via pin at 6:27

-Just a basic tag match, but that’s all it needed to be. They hit each other hard and didn’t overstay their welcome. **1/4

