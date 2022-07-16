Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.15.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah, Matt Camp, and Nigel McGuniess

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

IKEMEN JIRO vs. Quincy Elliot

-IKEMEN with a cartwheel before they lock up with each other. Quincy uses his girth and then blow IKEMEN a kiss. IKEMEN catches them and throws them away. Quincy fires off rapid fire blown kisses and IKEMEN swings for the fences at one. Yep, this is going to be a comedy match which is fine. JIRO tries a slam and well, yeah. Quincy squashes him and fires JIRO into the corner. Some grinding from Elliot and then he hooks a sleeper. He switches to a body vice which lets JIRO fire elbows to break. He runs into a right hand though and gets dumped on the ring apron. Jiro lands a shot and tries a springboard chop, but Elliot catches it and gets one of his own. More grinding! Sunset flip attempt leads to another hip swivel, but Jiro avoids being sat on. Jacket Punches including one to the ass. Superkick from Jiro after he swivels his hips. Springboard moonsault from the middle ropes gets two. Jiro tries another slam, but not going to happen. Nigel brings up Mania 3 and recites “When it comes crashing down and it hurts inside.” Nigel is great! Elliot squashes Jiro’s face with his ass in the corner, but a butt splash gets blocked by a foot and Jiro gets a roll-up for the win at 5:05.

Winner: IKEMEN JIRO via pin at 5:05

-The crowd had fun with this one as it was entertaining. Jiro is still the bigger star, so him winning is fine. **

-They shake hands and hug after the match.

-Chase University is backstage as they talk about their field trip to The UK. Apparently, Andre Chase is being knighted next month.

Kiana James vs. Sol Ruca

-This is Ruca’s debut as Sudu tells us she is one of the most athletic stars in the WWE PC while Camp puts over her social media following. Lockup and James gets a snapmare and grabs an arm. She works that a bit, but Ruca flips her way out. She gets an armdrag and then another before getting an armbar. Hammerlock, but James reverses to one of her own. Ruca lifts her off the mat, but James turns that into a sunset flip for two. She sends Ruca shoulder first into the post and slugs her down. A second attempt into the post is blocked and Ruca gets a roll-up for two. James buries a knee to the gut and gets a slam for two. To the mat where James gets a body vice with her legs, but nearly gets pinned as Ruca kicks back. James hooks the head, but Ruca gets to her feet and rams James into the buckles to break. Dropkick from Ruca and a standing Senton gets two. James goes back to the stomach and hits a modified Flatliner for the win at 4:20.

Winner: Kiana James via pin at 4:20

-This was okay as it got Ruca out in front of a crowd. Super basic as you would expect, but solid for a sub five-minute match. *1/2

Miles Borne and Javier Bernal vs. Chase University (Andre Chase and Bodhi Heyward) w/ Thea Hail

-The crowd loves Chase U and the Student Section is in full force! Chase and Borne start us off with a lockup and then a go behind from Borne. He gets a single leg and dumps Chase, who looks impressed. Another go and Chase gets a hammerlock and a takedown into a float over headlock. Shoulder tackle from Chase and then he gets his own fireman’s carry takeover to pop the Student Section. Bernal gets the tag, so Chase tags Heyward. Bernal with a leapfrog, but gets taken down with a hiptoss and then a clothesline gets two. Bernal backs to his corner and makes the tag to Borne. Bodhi gets a side headlock, but gets shoved off. Bernal distract Bodhi which lets Borne hit a clothesline. Back to back vertical suplex from Borne gets two. The crowd chants for Bodhi as Borne takes him to the mat with a chinlock. Chase U is the clear babyface team here and it’s nice to see Bernal and Borne adjust to that. Bodhi lands a shot and it’s a race to the corners. Bernal in first, but hot tag to Chase. He runs wild for a bit and gets a Russian Leg Sweep. CHASE U Stomp gets a big reaction, but he gets kicked in the chest off a backdrop attempt. Borne in and he accidentally dropkicks his partner in a miscommunication spot. Chase gets a German Suplex and makes the tag to Bodhi. Bernal is nowhere to be found for Borne as he is selling the dropkick on the floor. Double Team Rolling Flatliner gets the pin for Bodhi at 5:47.

Winners: Chase University via pin at 5:47

-Basic tag match with a hot crowd as Chase U continues to be the hottest act on this show. Let them run with this on NXT2.0 as a feud with The Creeds would work. **1/4

