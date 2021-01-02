Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 1.01.21  

-Happy New Year as 2020 is in the history books and 2021 is upon us with the newest edition of 205 Live. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Mansoor vs. Jake Atlas

-Mansoor comes into the match still undefeated in WWE and has been producing solid matches. Vic and Nigel throw to video of Mansoor back in Saudi Arabia working with kids and talking about being an inspiration to future generations. Lockup to start and Atlas gains the early advantage. Mansoor gets taken to the ground with wrist control, but is back up and switches to a standing side headlock. He takes Atlas over with the hold and is able to keep it each time Atlas tries to break. Mansoor flips out of a belly to back suplex, but gets caught with an armdrag. He springs off the middle ropes to break and gets an armdrag of his own. Mansoor then gets a legdrag for a two count and goes to work on the ankle of Atlas. He is able to break just as Nigel was telling us the way to escape. Atlas can’t get any breathing room though as he gets caught with a Half Boston Crab. He kicks off twice and the second one sends the back of Mansoor’s head into the middle buckle. Atlas gets a two off that and goes to a three quarter nelson. Mansoor tries to break, but takes an elbow to the back of the head. Mansoor gets in a kick, but eats a forearm to the back of the head for another two count. Atlas goes back to the nelson hold, but Mansoor is able to punch his way out. He grabs a leg, but Atlas rolls through to break. Atlas flips away from a clothesline, but comes up limping and Mansoor goes to a chop block to take advantage. A spinebuster is followed by a Scorpion Death Lock, but Atlas gets to the bottom rope to break. Atlas lands an elbow and tries a neckbreaker, but Mansoor gets a backslide for two. They go again and this time Atlas gets the neckbreaker, but Mansoor is out at two. Atlas preps for a suplex, but the leg is damaged and Mansoor gets a small package for two. They go through a Flair/Steamboat pin fall sequence and then Atlas snaps off a swank brainbuster. Atlas heads up top, but Mansoor brings him down with a Dragon Screw and then gets a unique leverage pin using the damaged wheel at 8:59. They shake hands after the match.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 8:59

-Solid match that took a bit to get going considering it was only 9 minutes, but ended getting into a solid groove. Mansoor continues to roll and eventually they are going to have to push this kid to a match with Escobar or whoever for the Title. ***

-We go back to NXT 2 days ago as Lucha House Party knock off Legado Del Fantasma and Metalik gets a CW Title match at New Year’s Evil.

-Curt Stallion had a Twitter interview and he wants to get his hands on Santos, but that is down the line. He found himself a few partners tonight in Ever-Rise for their 6 Man. Ever-Rise were pretty funny in this interview.

Curt Stallion and Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz and Ariya Daivari

-Daivari is not happy with The Boyz as they have some history. Daivari and Stallion start with a lock-up as Martel is yelling on the apron already. They exchange shots, but Daivari gets the advantage and hits a belly to back suplex. Daivari tells his partners he won’t tag them and doesn’t need them. Stallion lands a dropkick that sends Daivari into his corner and Sunil makes the tag. Martel gets the tag and he runs wild a bit before tagging to Parker. Ever-Rise use some double team offense and the tag is made to Stallion. He hits hard and hits quick before tagging back out. Ever-Rise double team some more and then we get a triple fist drop. Martel gets caught in the wrong corner and tries to fight out, but a blind tag costs him. Samir pounds away and uses the middle rope to choke Martel. Tag to Sunil as Daivari is rather annoyed. A bulldog from Samir gets a two count. Martel reverses a whip into the corner which gives Samir to take the Hitman sternum bump. Sunil gets the tag and cuts off Martel from his corner. Daivari tags himself into the match and he lands a cheap shot on Parker. He sets Martel for a neckbreaker, but Martel breaks and both men collide in the middle of the ring. Each crawls to their corner and tags are made to Stallion and Samir. Stallion runs wild on everyone and hits a running boot in the corner followed by a great looking corner dropkick. Martel gets the tag and then Parker as the double team and then Stallion takes as well as they hit two step up elbows. In all the fun Sunil gets a roll-up for two and then a heel kick for two. Daivari finally gets a tag and then gets hit by his own partner by accident, so he takes a walk. As they argue Stallion hits a dive on all three of them and Sunil gets left alone in the ring against three men. A double stun gun from Ever Rise and a running headbutt from Stallion finishes this one at 9:16.

Winners: Curt Stallion and Ever-Rise via pin at 9:16

-This was fun and continues the momentum for Stallion. It also gave Ever-Rise another win in their endless series with The Bollywood Boyz. ***

