Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 6.11.21  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Sunil Singh vs. Grayson Waller

-Waller is making his 205 Live debut and gets one of the 205 Live originals in this match. Nigel lets us know Waller was on Australia’s version of Survivor and has a background in MMA. Sunil gets early run with a few hiptosses, but it’s short lived as Waller nails a superkick. Waller gets a triangle on the ropes which can’t win the match, but will cause some damage. Sunil is screwed here as he eats another kick. A slam follows and Waller goes to a neck crank. He makes sure to trap the arm, but Singh gets in a few shots and avoids a splash in the corner. He drapes Waller’s neck over the top rope and then heads up top himself and comes off with a one handed axe handle. Another one, but a third try sees Singh get caught with a boot on the way down. A leapfrog curb stomp finishes at 3:28.

Winner: Grayson Waller via pin at 3:28

-We usually don’t see squash matches like this on 205 Live, but there’s a chance Sunil got injured during the match. The triangle choke on the ropes look weird and his shoulder was dangling from that point in the match. Either it was great selling or something happened to his shoulder Hope it’s just good selling. SQUASH

Asher Hale and Ari Sterling vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

-Another round of 205 Newbies vs 205 Originals! Hale and Sterling had a match a few weeks back and the story is if they will be able to trust each other. We know Daivari and Nese are a solid team and this should be quite good. Nese and Hale start and early on Nese offers a clean break in the corner. Another feeling out process as Hale shoots for a single leg, but Nese sprawls to avoid. Hale gets control of the back, but Nese gets to the ropes and Hale offers a clean break while also mocking Nese. Another go and Hale gets a roll up for two. Nese shoots in again, but again gets stuffed. Nese bails to the floor frustrated while Hale just sits in the ring waiting for him to return. Hale gets the back again and controls the arm as he grounds Nese. Sterling wants the tag so Hale gives him a love tap on the chest. Tag also made to Daivari and now these two get to have a go. Slow start with these two as they battle over arm control and Sterling gains the advantage. Daivari rolls through, but Sterling does the same and grounds Daivari with an armbar. Daivari punches his way out and sends Sterling into his corner. He fires off a chop and makes the tag to Nese. They use the 5 count to their advantage as they pummel Sterling in the corner. Sterling punches his way out of the corner and drops Daivari to the floor. Nese ends up on the floor and Hale and Sterling hit a double team move but still aren’t on the best of terms. Hale gets the tag back and controls Nese with a headlock. Nese gets Hale tangled in the ropes and distracts the ref so Daivari can land a head kick. Springboard moonsault from Nese gets two. Daivari with the tag and he pounds away before landing a knee to the ribs. He sets too early on a backdrop and eats a boot to the chest, but can’t make the tag as Daivari has enough to cut him off. Tag back to Nese and he hits a back elbow to the jaw before locking in a body scissors. Daivari back in and he hits a slam. He heads up top, but Hale is up so Daivari has to bail and roll through the dive. Daivari charges into a powerslam and that allows the hot tag to Sterling. He runs wild on Nese, who also made a tag. He fires off some strikes and hits the somersault axe kick for two. He preps for a suplex, but Nese drops to his knee to stop that noise. Sterling hits a Pele kick for two and then makes the tag to Hale. Now he gets to run wild for a bit and drops both men with a double DDT. He goes for a submission, but Daivari makes the save. All four men in the ring and Hale gets left alone as Daivari and Nese hit a Rock Bottom into a backstabber. Nice! Sterling breaks up that pin attempt. Everyone hits everyone again as we get left with Hale and Daivari in the ring. Sterling gets a blind tag as Daivari has no clue. Daivari sets up top, but in an amazing spot Sterling comes in and flips off Hale’s back into a rana to bring Daivari off the top. Sadly, it only gets two. Hale up top, but Nese is back and hits a superkick that sends Sterling into Hale. With Sterling out of the match and Hale compromised, Daivari and Nese help a double team move to get the win at 15:11.

Winners: Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari via pin at 15:11

-It makes sense for the established team to get the win over 2 guys who aren’t on the same page. This seemed to go a little long and started out slow, but ended up solid even if there was no real flow to the match. I am sure we will see more from Hale vs. Sterling down the line on this show. **3/4

