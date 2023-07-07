Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.06.23  

-In Memory of Darren “Droz” Drozdov (1969-2023) graphic!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Baltimore, MD

Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh

-So, no JD/Crews III this week! Saxton mentions that Akira is now a proud papa. Congrats! JD goes right to the arm, but Tozawa reverses and takes things to the ground. JD tries to kick Tozawa away, but he maintains arm control and shifts to a hammerlock. That lets JD land an elbow to the face to break and he stomps away in the corner. He tells Tozawa this is easy for him. Tozawa responds with a head scissors, but JD comes back with a trip and takes things to the floor. Tozawa gets rammed into the apron and back in JD drops an elbow. Gutbuster, as for a second I thought he was going for a GTS. Snap suplex into a float over cover for two! Back to the gut with a knee and that gets a couple more two counts. JD hooks a reverse bear hug which lets the crowd get behind Tozawa. He avoids a suplex and snaps off another head scissors. Running knee and he heads up top. He lands the back elbow for two as the crowd is popping for this one. JD blocks a suplex with a roll for two, but walks into a head kick. Tozawa heads back up top but the Senton back splash is blocked by knees and The Devil Inside finishes for the pin at 5:08.

Winner: JD McDonagh via pin at 5:08

-Fun little match where JD picks up another win. The crowd likes Tozawa and were into his comeback, but the winner was never in doubt. **1/4

-Back to Money in The Bank where Damian Priest wins The MITB Ladder Match. I had him as the initial favorite, but thought they would run with Knight’s new found popularity. Logan Paul was the wildcard so I figured Priest was #3 in the pecking order, but I should have known the RAW guy was going to win since nobody is cashing in on Roman.

-Back to Money in The Bank as Seth Rollins retains his World Title against Finn Balor. Fine match, but I was expecting more.

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins is interrupted by Cody Rhodes. They are nice enough to include Cody’s entrance here as I enjoy the crowd singing his song. These two obviously have history and it sounds like the crowd is backing Cody here, but before he can say more than one word, Cowboy Brock Lesnar returns and IT’S ON! Cody charges and they brawl around the ring as Rollins just takes his leave. Cody gets a Cody Cutter and that third match at SummerSlam is coming!

-Back to RAW as Rollins gets another chance, but this time gets interrupted by Judgment Day (without Balor). Priest has the briefcase to remind Balor what could be. Prison Dom wants a match with Seth and Seth says he knows this is a poor attempt at a trap, but he wants to slap Dom around so it’s on.

-Back to Money in The Bank as Shayna Baszler turns on Ronda Rousey which lets Liv Morgan and Raquel win back the Tag Titles. I mean, if Ronda is really finished after SummerSlam I assume she wanted the 1 on 1 match with Shayna. That would explain why the break-up seemed rushed and out of nowhere.

-Back to RAW as Rhea defends her World Title against Nattie in a fun match where they were given time and Rhea had to work for the win. Rhea attacks Nattie after the match for making her break a sweat, but Liv and Raquel head down to run her off.

-Back to Money in the Bank as Iyo Sky wins the briefcase in a very creative finish. This match was solid, but some of the spots were kind of terrifying. Iyo winning seems the like right call.

-Back to RAW as Iyo pops up backstage to remind Rhea she has the briefcase. Rhea tells her to try her as it will be the biggest mistake of her life. I think we are all waiting on Iyo vs. Asuka! We need it!

-Bronson Reeed hype video!

-Back to Money in The Bank as GUNTHER disposes of Riddle without breaking too much of a seat. Drew McIntyre returns to a massive pop and lays GUNTHER out with a Claymore. They should beat the stuffing out of each other nice and good at SummerSlam!

Riddick Moss vs. Apollo Crews

-No Emma? Crews has been on a roll and Byron reminds us that Crews has a win over Moss from a few weeks ago. Moss immediately catches Crews with a spinebuster to start which is much cooler than a lock-up. Moss gets a running shoulder in the corner and then another as he is talking lots of trash. Crews fights back and comes off the middle ropes, but gets caught and Moss hits the SOS Slam for two. Another SOS Slam and Moss does some push-ups because sometimes you just have to get those in where you can. A third SOS slammed is avoided as Crews lands on his feet and connects with a dropkick. Stinger Splash in the corner and Crews beats him down. A clothesline sends Moss to the floor and Crews hits the moonsault from the apron. That sends us to a break at 3:14.

-Back at 4:19 with them battling on top and Moss looking for a superplex. Crews punches away until Moss falls and this time connects with the crossbody for two. Crews throws some chops, ducks a clothesline and throws some more chops. Enziguri follows, but Moss fights off Crews’ shoulders and gets a flapjack. Very heavy and hard clothesline from Moss gets a two count. Modified neckbreaker gets a two count! The replay shows that it indeed was a sweet clothesline! Moss slaps Crews in the face a few times and looks for the neckbreaker again, but gets shoved off. He grabs the ropes to avoid a dropkick, but then runs into a clothesline. Crews heads up but Moss rolls out of the way off the Frog Splash. Moss gets a forearm assisted slam for two in a good near fall. They are having a darn fine match here! Suplex is countered and Crews lands a jumping knee and another. Crews hits The Samoan Drop for the win at 8:35.

Winner: Apollo Crews via pin at 8:35

-This was a sold HOSS FIGHT as Moss is showing me something since getting moved to RAW. Crews also continues to roll and we are building to Crews/JD III at some point on this show. **3/4

-Back to Money in The Bank as Cody Rhodes gets a win over Prison Dom (I guess it’s Dirty Dom sadly).

-SummerSlam! Detroit! Ford Field!

-Back to Money in the Bank for the Bloodline Civil War. It took it’s time to get going, but they knew they had the crowd in the palm on their hand and built to a great closing sequence. They gave the fans what we have been waiting for and that’s Roman finally taking a pin. Roman defending against Jey at SummerSlam seems like a sure bet.

-Roman faces Tribal Court on SmackDown tomorrow in MSG! Should be epic!

-Back to RAW as we join Seth Rollins vs. Dirty Dom in progress. No finish as you would expect as Priest gets involved and we get a cash in tease after a beat down, but Balor is here to attack Rollins which “accidentally” costs Priest his chance. They have time to continue this story though Judgment Day imploding the same time as The Bloodline doesn’t seem like a smart thing. Though I guess Judgment Day can continue if they just turf Balor from the group and replace him like happened with Edge, or they turf Priest. Either way works!

