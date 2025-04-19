wrestling / News
Lex Luger Stands To Deliver Speech At WWE Hall of Fame
Lex Luger stood and took a few steps in order to deliver his acceptance speech at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Friday night’s ceremony opened with Luger as the first inductee, with Diamond Dallas Page inducting him.
Luger stood up from his wheelchair and took a few assisted steps to the podium, noting that he took a “bump” on his Uber ride from the airport and had planned a longer walk that had to be changed.
You can see the video below:
