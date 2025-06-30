wrestling / News
Limitless Beerly Legal 2025 Results: Channing Thomas Defends World Title, More
Limitless Wrestling held their Beerly Legal 2025 show on Saturday, with the World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Portland, Maine show, which aired on IWTV, below (per Fightful):
* Vacationland Cup 2025 Qualifier: Aaron Rourke def. Zak Patterson
* Vacationland Cup 2025 Qualifier: Alec Price def. Bear Bronson
* Vacationland Cup 2025 Qualifier: Aiden Aggro def. Milo Mirra
* Dezmond Cole def. Anthony Greene
* Ace Romero & The Garlands def. Jose Zamora & Swipe Right
* Hazard def. Seabass Finn
* Limitless World Championship Match: Channing Thomas def. Gabby Forza
Mic’d Up with Swipe Right vs Scotty 2 Hotty @LWMaine pic.twitter.com/PygcbI9ENi
— Jose Zamora (@thespotlightJZ) June 29, 2025
A lil pogo misdirection…@LWMaine@HeIsAGGRO@bigflexru#BeerlyLegal pic.twitter.com/usXFd7XhpI
— “Pogo” Milo Mirra (@milomirra_) June 29, 2025
You asking for trouble @thespotlightJZ #BeerlyLegal pic.twitter.com/PlS3ZthcFQ
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) June 29, 2025
