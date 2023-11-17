wrestling
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage
November 17, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present two shows tonight, as AEW Collision airs on a special night before tonight’s Rampage. Collision begins at 8 PM ET, with Rampage at its usual 10 PM ET slot. The lineup includes:
* Saraya & Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander
* Dax Harwood vs. Rush
* Miro vs. Daniel Garcia
Meanwhile, Rampage includes the following:
* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
* Renee Paquette sit down interviews with MJF & Jay White