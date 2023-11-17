Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present two shows tonight, as AEW Collision airs on a special night before tonight’s Rampage. Collision begins at 8 PM ET, with Rampage at its usual 10 PM ET slot. The lineup includes:

* Saraya & Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

* Dax Harwood vs. Rush

* Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

Meanwhile, Rampage includes the following:

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

* Renee Paquette sit down interviews with MJF & Jay White