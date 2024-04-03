Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: A Battle of Wills

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which continues the build to Dynasty this month. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinals: The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May

* Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jay White vs. Daddy Ass

* Contract signing with Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland

* Chris Jericho calls out HOOK