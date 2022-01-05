wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: First Episode on TBS
January 5, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight from Newark, New Jersey. It will feature a AEW World title rematch between champion Hangman Page and challenger Bryan Danielson. If this match goes to a sixty-minute draw as the first one did, there will be judges present to decide the winner. Here’s the lineup:
* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Finals: Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. Jurassic Express
* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* MJF in action
