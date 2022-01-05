Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite: First Episode on TBS

All Elite Wrestling will present the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight from Newark, New Jersey. It will feature a AEW World title rematch between champion Hangman Page and challenger Bryan Danielson. If this match goes to a sixty-minute draw as the first one did, there will be judges present to decide the winner. Here’s the lineup:

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Finals: Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. Jurassic Express

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF in action