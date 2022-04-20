wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dynamite Includes Coffin Match and More

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 4-20-22 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a coffin match in the main event and more. The lineup includes:

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy
* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella
* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes
* HOOK vs. TBD
* Wardlow vs. The Butcher
* Tony Khan has a big announcement.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading