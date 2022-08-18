wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Destination X 2006, which included the following:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Monty Brown
* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles
* 8-Man War: Abyss, Jeff Jarrett & America’s Most Wanted vs. Rhino, Ron Killings & Team 3D
* Sonjay Dutt vs. Puma vs. Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams
* The James Gang & Bob Armstrong vs. LAX (Homicide, Hernandez & Konnan)
* Team Canada (Bobby Roode & Eric Young) vs. The Naturals
* Matt Bentley vs. Lance Hoyt
* Jay Lethal vs. Alex Shelley
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The Disciples of the New Church.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Elimination Match for #1 Contender for Impact Wrestling World Title: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido
* Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Chris Bey
* Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly
* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel
* Heath vs. Kenny King
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Sienna, airs at 3 AM.
