Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Destination X 2006, which included the following:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Monty Brown

* Ultimate X for TNA X Division Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles

* 8-Man War: Abyss, Jeff Jarrett & America’s Most Wanted vs. Rhino, Ron Killings & Team 3D

* Sonjay Dutt vs. Puma vs. Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams

* The James Gang & Bob Armstrong vs. LAX (Homicide, Hernandez & Konnan)

* Team Canada (Bobby Roode & Eric Young) vs. The Naturals

* Matt Bentley vs. Lance Hoyt

* Jay Lethal vs. Alex Shelley

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The Disciples of the New Church.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Elimination Match for #1 Contender for Impact Wrestling World Title: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido

* Impact Wrestling X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Chris Bey

* Savannah Evans vs. Killer Kelly

* Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel

* Heath vs. Kenny King

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Sienna, airs at 3 AM.