Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Debut on Netflix

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will be the show’s first episode ever on Netflix. The lineup includes:

* Last Woman Standing for WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Rock to appear
* Logan Paul returns
* John Cena begins his farewell tour

