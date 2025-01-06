Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Debut on Netflix

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will be the show’s first episode ever on Netflix. The lineup includes:

* Last Woman Standing for WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Rock to appear

* Logan Paul returns

* John Cena begins his farewell tour