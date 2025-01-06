wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Debut on Netflix
January 6, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will be the show’s first episode ever on Netflix. The lineup includes:
* Last Woman Standing for WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Rock to appear
* Logan Paul returns
* John Cena begins his farewell tour
