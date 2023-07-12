Lio Rush Says Impact Is ‘The Place To Be,’ Says He’s Glad To Be There

Lio Rush is enjoying his time in Impact, and says that it is “the place to be” right now. Rush is set to face Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary, and he recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast about being part of the roster.

“Well now that I’m actually in the locker room and I’ve been in the Impact Zone a couple of times now, I definitely feel the energy,” Rush said (per Fightful). “The energy is a lot different and I feel like the energy is different coming off of the actual wrestlers. There are a lot of people there that are hungry in a different way, you hear the term hungry in wrestling a lot, but I definitely feel like they’ve got something to prove, all of those guys and girls are superstars and they know it, which they should.”

He added, “This is the place to be, this is why I’m here. I’m not gonna waste my time, Impact is the place to be and I’m glad to be here.”