Lita Talks Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 39, Says She’s Supporting Rhea Ripley

In a recent Forbes interview, Lita shared her thoughts on how the current stories being told by WWE are influenced by her own rivalry with Trish Stratus, particularly in the upcoming bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Lita sees a parallel in the current tension between the two wrestlers to that experienced by her in years past. You can find a few highlights from Lita below and read the full article here.

On what the tone of the match might turn out to be: “Charlotte’s natural role is to be a heel, right? Because it’s like that overconfident vibe. I almost wonder if Rhea is going to bring that out of Charlotte because you can only get shown up with confidence so much before Charlotte puts it back in your face.”

On which talent has her own support and why: “I know she is the heel in this match, but I’m rooting for [Rhea Ripley] because Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage, and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion. Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she’s just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania.”