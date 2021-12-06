Liv Morgan On Emotions With Recent Promo On Becky Lynch, Paying Homage To Trish Stratus & Britney Spears

Liv Morgan was recently interviewed by Comic Book, and she discussed the emotion surrounding her recent promo on Becky Lynch, paying homage to Trish Stratus by wearing a black jacket, and much more. Here’s what Morgan had to say:

Liv Morgan on the emotion surrounding her recent promo on Becky Lynch: “Well, there was total emotion in that promo. I’ve been taking a beating from Becky every single week and trying to hold my tongue and hold my composure and keep my head in the game. So this past Monday, I finally just had to tell her, ‘Shut up.’ And she keeps saying I’m holding back. So I was like, ‘Okay. You don’t want me to hold back? Well, here I go.’ And I meant everything I said. And in saying that, and not for one second or did I have one intention to think anyone was going to be potentially offended by this. My friends that I was talking about reached out to me afterward and said how much they loved it and how proud they were of me. And so that made me happy because I feel like I was speaking in their honor, as well.”

On paying homage to Trish Stratus by wearing a black jacket: “That was purposeful. Can’t wear a long pleather duster jacket and little shorts and a little top and boots and not think of Trish. I didn’t even realize that this Monday is the 17 year anniversary of their main event match, and I’m hoping that Becky and I could also be the main event. It feels very weird and symbolic. I remember watching that match live as a little girl, sitting on the edge of my bed, just eyes glued to the television. So to have our timelines line up in this weird way, it gives me extra motivation that I didn’t even need for this match. And it’s so weird. Becky kind of has red hair, I’m blonde, title match. So since I’m going to win, it’s just crazy.”

On also wearing gear inspired by Britney Spears’ “Oops I Did It Again” video: “I had that outfit packed in my bag for a while. I was waiting to use it, and then it just so happened that Britney was free from her conservatorship. And I was probably the biggest Britney Spears fan growing up ever. I had bedsheets, posters. I had all her albums. I watched her closet back to back to back. So when that happened, I was like, ‘This is the perfect time to whip out this all red Britney-inspired outfit.’ And so it just worked out in a weird way. And I’m so happy that Britney gets to live life the way she wants. I’m happy for her. Makes me happy.”