Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Summerslam 2016 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2016 Summerslam event tonight and as has been the norm lately, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Dana Brooke banned from ringside)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

* Nikki Bella, Natalya and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Carmella

* Kickoff Show Match: Sheamus vs. Cesaro

* Kickoff Show Match: The Dudleyz vs. Sami Zayn & Neville

* Kickoff Show Match: American Alpha, The Hype Bros & The Usos vs. The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango

411 has several reviews of the PPV, and you can check some out below:

* 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2016 Report

* From the Network: SummerSlam 2016 Review

* Kevin’s SummerSlam 2016 Review

* Views from the Hawke’s Nest: Summerslam 2016

* No Punches Pulled: SummerSlam 2016 Review