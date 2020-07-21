wrestling / News
Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Summerslam 2016 Replay
FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2016 Summerslam event tonight and as has been the norm lately, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:
* Randy Orton vs. Brock Lesnar
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* WWE Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Dana Brooke banned from ringside)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Apollo Crews
* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* John Cena vs. AJ Styles
* Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass
* Nikki Bella, Natalya and Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and Carmella
* Kickoff Show Match: Sheamus vs. Cesaro
* Kickoff Show Match: The Dudleyz vs. Sami Zayn & Neville
* Kickoff Show Match: American Alpha, The Hype Bros & The Usos vs. The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and Breezango
