Live Fan Report From The Chris Jericho Cruise

Credit Dominic Dadabbos and PWinsider.com:

*The Sea of Honor tournament finals ended up with Flip Gordin vs. Jay Briscoe. Flip kicked out of the Jay Driller and pinned Jay.

*The Bullet Club, Cody & Marty Scurll & Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks & Chris Jericho.

*There was unbelievable wrestling all over the trip.

*Sami Callihan beat Marty Scurll in an Anything Goes Anywhere on the Ship match.

*The Bullet Club said they are staying together next year and are now to be known as The Elite. Being the Bullet Club in Japan are not what The Elite wanted to portray.

*Cody told the crowd that they are working on All In 2.

*There were numerous podcasts recorded with Chris Jericho, Colt Cabana, Konnan etc. just to name a few.

*The 10 man tag with Impact vs. Ring of Honor was won by ROH when everyone on each team turned on Sami Callihan after he told everyone they sucked, ROH sucked, Impact sucked and the entire cruise sucked. He was wiped out with a thousand superkicks and pinned.

*Cody and Kenny then stated that it was great to have ROH, Impact Wrestling and New Japan all work together.

*Another cool match on the cruise saw The Young Bucks beat LAX.

*It’s hard to pick a favorite match because they were all exceptional. Can’t stress how great the wrestling was.

*I met numerous wrestlers over the course of the cruise and all were friendly. I was most impressed by The Briscoe Brothers. Two of the nicest guys i’ve ever met. I wWould have crossed the street if i ever saw them coming but not now after meeting them.

*Overall, an amazing experience.

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Ky vs. The Bouncers

* Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

