Location & Date Announced For ACTION D3AN~!!! Show

August 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACTION D3AN~!!! Image Credit: ACTION Wrestling

ACTION Wrestling has announced the date and location for their ACTION D3AN~!!! event. The promotion announced on Friday that the show, which will be the third honoring the late Dean Dean Rasmussen, will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on September 6th.

The first match announced, which will be the main event, sees Demus El Demonio take on Mad Dog Connelly.

