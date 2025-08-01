wrestling / News
Location & Date Announced For ACTION D3AN~!!! Show
August 1, 2025 | Posted by
ACTION Wrestling has announced the date and location for their ACTION D3AN~!!! event. The promotion announced on Friday that the show, which will be the third honoring the late Dean Dean Rasmussen, will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on September 6th.
The first match announced, which will be the main event, sees Demus El Demonio take on Mad Dog Connelly.
ACTION DEAN 3~!!! comes to you live on Sat, Sept 6th, taking place before & after Collision at the world famous 2300 Arena
Tickets are on sale now at https://t.co/ZmmTGtabZ1, don't miss a night of Collision & ACTION DEAN 3~!!! pic.twitter.com/uohYPcH1rV
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) August 1, 2025
