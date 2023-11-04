– The WWE has a new United States Champion, and it’s none other than Logan Paul. Logan Paul beat WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at today’s Crown Jewel event to capture the US Championship.

Logan Paul attempted to use brass knuckles handed to him by a member of his entourage. However, he lost the foreign object when he was thrown into the corner. When the entourage member attempted to retrieve them, Santos Escobar appeared from the crowd and stepped on the knuckles, preventing the entourage member from grabbing them.

However, Escobar then picked up the knuckles and then left them on the ring apron before giving chase to the entourage member, leaving the ringside area. Paul then grabbed the knuckles again. Rey Mysterio hit the social media influencer with the 619, but he was then punched in the face by Paul using the brass knuckles. That was enough to award Logan Paul with the pinfall and the title.

It’s possible Escobar left the knucks on the ring apron by mere instinct. Or perhaps he left them there on purpose so Logan Paul could grab them and use them on Mysterio. Even if Escobar’s actions were not intentional, Paul still regained the knuckles and used them on Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio’s third reign as champion now ends at 85 days. This marks the first championship of Logan Paul’s WWE career. It is also only the eighth match he has ever wrestled.

You can check out 411's live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel RIGHT HERE.

