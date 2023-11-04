Join 411’s Live WWE Crown Jewel Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Kickoff Show Match

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh



The crowd is firmly behind Zayn to start, and McDonagh clearly knows it. Zayn goes for a tie up, but McDonagh backs into the ropes to create distance. McDonagh catches Zayn with an arm wringer, but Zayn flips out and quickly transitions to an arm bar. McDonagh muscles Zayn to the corner and then drags him down to one knee with a side head lock. Zayn traps McDonagh in the corner and goes to work with mounted punches. Zayn slams McDonagh’s face into the top turnbuckle and turns him inside out. McDonagh drops Zayn neck-first onto the top rope and then goes to the ground and pound offense. McDonagh chops Zayn in the corner, but Zayn reverses positions and chops McDonagh. McDonagh fights back with a modified stunner and then takes Zayn up top. McDonagh set up for a superplex, but Zayn shoves McDonagh back down to the mat. Zayn goes for a diving crossbody, but McDonagh counters with a mid-air drop kick. Zayn regains control with a clothesline and a big back body drop. McDonagh heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Zayn gets his boots up. Zayn hits an Exploder suplex into the corner and follows up with the Helluva Kick. Zayn hits the Blue Thunder Bomb and gets the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats JD McDonagh with the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Match Length: 9:46

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre



Rollins and McIntyre lock up to start, but McIntyre creates distance and drops Rollins with a shoulder block. Rollins gets back to his feet and lands a volley of chops. McIntyre heads to the outside, but Rollins catches him with a diving knee shot off the apron. McIntyre fights back with a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside and then rolls Rollins back into the ring. Rollins tries to fight back, but McIntyre catches him with a spinebuster for a two count. McIntyre drags Rollins to his feet and chops his chest. Rollins retaliates with chops of his own and tires to float over McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre counters with a mid-air drop kick from below. McIntyre sets up for an Alabama Slamma, but Rollins kicks him away and lands an enzuigiri. Rollins connects with a running knee shot and follows up with a springboard swanton bomb and a Lionsault. Rollins continues the assault with a Falcon Arrow and gets a two count. Rollins sets up for a Pedigree, but McIntyre tries to counter into a Future Shock DDT, but Rollins blocks. McIntyre heads up top, but Rollins springs to the top and hits a superplex. Rollins tries to roll through into a Falcon Arrow, but McIntyre counters into a suplex of his own. McIntyre takes Rollins up top, but Rollins floats over and tries to counter into a Buckle Bomb, but McIntyre counters into the Future Shock DDT for a two count. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Rollins can’t even get to his feet. McIntyre drags Rollins to his feet, but Rollins dumps McIntyre to the outside. Rollins hits a suicide dive to the outside, but McIntyre regroups and slams Rollins’ back into the ring steps. McIntyre climbs the steps and delivers a side slam onto the ring apron. McIntyre rolls Rollins back into the ring and hits the Glasgow Kiss, but Rollins answers with a Pedigree for a two count. Rollins and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but McIntyre catches Rollins and slams him into the corner. McIntyre hits two belly-to-belly suplexes and follows up with a neck breaker. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Rollins counters with a super kick. Rollins hits the Stomp, but McIntyre kicks out! Rollins goes for the Phoenix Splash, but McIntyre rolls out of the way and hits the Claymore. McIntyre covers Rollins, but Rollins kicks out! McIntyre goes for another Claymore, but Rollins ducks and hits a Pedigree. Rollins follows up with the Stomp, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre with the Stomp.

Match Length: 18:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

After the match, Damian Priest runs down to the ring and tries to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but before he can, Sami Zayn emerges from the crowd and slams Priest into the ring post. Zayn grabs the MitB briefcase and flees back into the crowd.



Fatal Five-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax



Jax heads to the outside to start as everyone else goes after Ripley. Baszler tries to suplex Stark, but Stark floats over and lands on her feet. Jax dumps Ripley face-first onto the apron, and then Rodriguez levels Ripley with a clothesline. Ripley fights back with a low drop kick to Rodriguez and then works over Stark in the corner. Rodriguez squares off with Jax, and they slug it out in the middle of the ring. Ripley tries to lift Jax but can’t get her up. Jax hits a Thesz Press and follows up with a running leg drop. Rodriguez goes for a Big Boot to Baszler, but Baszler catches the leg and locks in a leg lock. Baszler ties up Rodriguez, Ripley, and Jax in simultaneous submission holds, but Stark breaks it all up. Stark heads up top, and Ripley and Rodriguez follow her up top. Baszler slides under Ripley and Rodriguez and hits the double powerbomb / superplex Tower of Doom. Rodriguez connects with a corkscrew elbow drop to Jax. Ripley and Rodriguez level each other with double Big Boots, and then Stark kicks them both to the outside. Stark dives onto Ripley and Rodriguez on the outside and then rolls Ripley back into the ring. Stark hits Z360, but Jax breaks up the pin. Rodriguez hits Jax with the Tejana Bomb as Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Ripley. Ripley breaks free, but Start takes her up top. Rodriguez covers Baszler, but Ripley delivers a super Riptide to Stark onto Rodriguez and Baszler to break up Rodriguez’ pin. Ripley covers Baszler and gets the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler after a super Riptide to Zoey Stark.

Match Length: 11:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ***