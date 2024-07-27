Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 7.26.24  

Happy Fantastic Friday, everyone! Lee Sanders is back with you all, as the Olympics is finally here! I have never been so excited, as I know many of you are as well. This week, we have a solid edition of AEW Rampage, as the lineup features Lance Archer in action. Also, Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander. In addition, The Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. The Righteous vs. Kyle Fletcher and RUSH. Finally, a Royal Rampage Match where the winner gets an AEW World Championship match at Grand Slam. Let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Location: Nashville, TN

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

MATCH 1: Royal Rampage featuring Orange Cassidy, Claudio Castanogli, Brody King, Komander, Tomohiro Ishii, Brian Cage, Butcher, Matt Menard, Roderick Strong, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Nick Wayne, Kyle O’ Reilly, Jeff Jarrett, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Mike Bennett, The Beast Mortos, Darby Allin, Lio Rush

Order of Eliminations: Brandon Cutler, Matt Menard, Butcher, Komander, Nick Wayne, Mortos, Ishii, Mike Bennett, Orange Cassidy, Matt Taven, Kyle O’ Reilly, Lio Rush, Roderick Strong, Jay Lethal, Brody King, Jeff Jarrett, Brian Cage

Hangman Page attacks Jarrett from nowhere as he’s looking for payback! This attack comes right after the crowd was hot for Jarrett, the hometown hero. Jarrett was finding his stride as he attacked Brian Cage and delivered right hands to the head of Claudio repeatedly. Darby Allin is the sole survivor in his ring as he awaits his opponent in the other ring between Claudio and Cage. Claudio eliminates Cage with a neutralizer as he and Darby Allin go at it now. Claudio tosses Darby into the other ring, and Darby goes rolling under the ropes to crash on the outside. Claudio follows it up by swinging him into the steel steps. Action back inside the ring as Claudio German suplexes Darby. Claudio tries for another one as Darby flips over him. Darby charges and is sent over the top rope. Claudio tries to kick Darby off, but he’s not budging. Darby manages to get in a guillotine and coffin drop to send Claudio off the ropes and crash outside the ring for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin (35 minutes)

Rating:***

I’m usually not a fan of battle royal, elimination battle royal matches. This one was good, though, as I appreciate the creativity in making it interesting. Just the right amount of star power, too! Having the overlapping arc between Hangman and Jarrett is a nice touch. That arc can be good if they let Jarrett and Hangman have full creative control. There was never a doubt in my mind that Darby wasn’t going to win. I have no problem with Darby being the winner, although Jarrett vs Swerve would’ve been a nice matchup..

Elsewhere, Willow Nightingale tells Kris Statlander to get some if she wants to challenge for her CMLL Women’s Championship.

MATCH 2: Kris Statlander vs Leila Grey

A kick to the face and a bootleg F5, followed by a Friday Night Fever to end this one!

Winner: Statlander (1 minute)

Rating:NR

They did my girl Leila Grey dirty I’m telling you!! Leila, got me on my knees, Leila. Begging darling, please, Leila. Leila won’t they treat oh so right!

MATCH 3: Lance Archer vs Victim 41Kris Statlander vs Leila Grey

A spinebuster and a chokeslam to this poor fellow. Fans demand another chokeslam as Lance obliges. The blackout follows and this one is over.

Winner: Lance Archer (1 minute)

Rating:NR

Say it with me! Squash…SQUASH! SQUASH!

MATCH 3: The Outrunners vs Private Party vs The Righteous vs Kyle Fletcher & RUSH

We joined this match already, which is in progress. Even worse, the main event is only one for three minutes during the last ten minutes of the broadcast as a commercial follows. Come on, man! The match comes back on with less than 90 seconds left in the broadcast, no overtime. Fletcher attacks Floyd from behind as RUSH and Fletcher tag team on him. Vicious chops on Magnum as RUSH kicks him in the jaw. Fletcher hits a belly-to-back tombstone to pick up the win. Post-match, the Outrunners are choked out to end this episode.

Winner: Fletcher and RUSH (9 minutes)

Rating:NR

The match looked promising from the little that was shown, but the commercial break, joining the match in progress, and rushed ending? It is not good and a disservice to all of these men involved as they are talented. They deserve better!

End of Show

