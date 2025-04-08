Ciocco’s MLW Battle RIOT VII Review  

Well, hey there, my good people! So, a bit of a fun story for you before we get into this show:

So, my very humble origin story for this site, at least as it pertains to reviewing/recapping shows started with last year’s edition of Battle RIOT VI in June. Until that point, I had submitted some previews for Dynasty and Double or Nothing last year, perhaps unsolicited, but they were posted. When it came time to dip my toe into the live recap/review pool though, well, that was different. I attempted to do a live recap of the action for Battle RIOT VI, but I had to stop so often because I couldn’t keep up with what was going on. Fast forward three months later, and I applied for (and became) every week Dynamite recap and reviews. To say that, at least in my mind, that I have learned a lot and gotten better with finding my long-lost typing speed to meet the action on hand would be an understatement.

So, all of that brings me, I guess you could say, full circle. There is simply no way that I am going to skip out on reviewing Battle RIOT, even if the match itself is just a pseudo–Royal Rumble match. That happens to be my favorite match on the entire WWE schedule, damn it, and I’ll be a Billy Goat’s arse if I miss the chance to tackle this one for all of you!

Okay, so, with ALL of that out of the way, let’s get into it!

Battle RIOT VII emanated from Los Angeles, California this past Saturday Night. On top of the 40-man Battle RIOT match, we had an undercard featuring an MLW Featherweight Title defense, “The Kick Demon” Janai Kai in action, and two matches, a 6-man match and a 3-way match, featuring heavy CMLL representation. And that would also roll over into the Battle RIOT match itself as most all of the men involved in these matches would also show up later in the RIOT match.

We get the show intro, featuring the starts of the company, along with that song that they have always used forever. Joe Dombrowski is joined by The Greatest Man that ever lived Austin Aries. he says he will call it like he sees it and will keep Joe in line.

We get our first match!

Barbaro Cavernario, Magnus, & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Star Jr, Atlantis, & Atlantis Jr.

Gurrero gets a cheap shot on Atlantis Jr before the bell even rings. Atlantis Jr and Guererro to begin. Rope running leads to Atlantis Jr hitting a dropkick. Ultimo responds with a lariat, so Junior hits another dropkick. Guererro gets out of the ring, so Barbaro drags Junior out the ring and beats on him. Barbero with a kick to the quad of Atlantis the senior, and a headbutt by Magnus. Star Jr is taking on all three of his opponents, as the ref cannot get order here. Must be an AEW ref. Anyway, Atlantis Jr gets kicked off the apron by a baseball slide from Ultimo. Atlantis Senior in, but the other team tries to remove his mask. Star Jr in to save him, but he only draws attention to himself. Ultimo and Senior Atlantis on the top rope. Guerrero toys around with taking it off and on. Okay? Atlantis in the tree of woe. Guerrero kicks him to the apron. Atlantis out of the ring, as Junior is back in, as Magnus and Barbaro attack. Single leg crap by Barbaro on Atlantis Jr. I really don’t understand why the hell there a referee is here. I understand that this is Lucha tag, but there still needs to be one in two out. Barbaro and Magnus work over Junior. He tags in his dad, as Alantis goes to the wrong corner for whatever reason. Guererro back to wanting to take the mask off, but he settles for running him into the corner. Weak corner headbutt by Barbero on Atlantis Jr. Star Jr up and over his own partner, and the comeback is on. Star Jr and the Atlantis Family are holding the ring now, finally. Austin Aries says Star Jr is ugly, but he likes his pants lol.

Finally, two men in the ring! Barbaro rakes the eyes of Junior, but he dropkicks him out of the ring. Never mind, Barbaro and Ultimo are both back in. No problem for Star Jr though as he takes both men out. Star Jr in for his team, but Barbaro is not impressed. Starr Jr with a back kick and springboard twisting neck breaker. Star Jr with a roll through and a double stop to the back of Magnus’ head. Guerrero in, as he caves in Star’s chest. Star’s turn now, as he slaps away on Ultimo, dances, then ends his chop fest at eight with a clothesline. Atlantis back in with Magnus. Barbaro and Ultimo in, but Atlantis shoves them into each other. Time to pose. the fans boo Ultimo but cheer Atlantis. Ultimo implores Atlantis to keep posing so he can attack, but it doesn’t work. Barbaro doing the worm! Okay, now this is fun. Star Jr to the very top, hits the plancha to the floor! Frog Splash by Atlantis Jr and that’s game!

WINNER: Star Jr, Atlantis, & Atlantis Jr.

TIME: 11:50

THOUGHTS: Really bizarre match for the first half, before the match settled into the traditional one in two out. Some fun spots, but not anything close to what Lucha Libre is all about in my mind.

RATING: **1/2

The winning team celebrates in the ring as we get a replay of Star Jr’s plancha to the floor.

We go back to events that transpired to get to this point. We see Eric Bischoff fire Alex Kane, then we see Matt Riddle defeat Satoshi Kojima for the MLW World Title. When asked who he wants to defend the title against, Riddle says he wants to defend the title against Kane, but he also grants Kojima a rematch as well. Bischoff goes into his office to see Riddle and Tom Lawlor and a hazy room full of the good stuff lol. Bischoff says he wants to see Riddle back in the ring and defending the title. No, not just two guys. For the first time ever, the title will be defended in the Battle RIOT…BRO!

I mean, okay, that is a quick crash course to get us up to speed.

On to our next match!

HIMAWARI vs. Janai Kai

HIMAWARI is representing Tokyo Joshi Pro, while Kai represents CONTRA Unit and kick demons everywhere. The bell rings and we are underway. Lockup, as HIMAWARI has early wrist control. Kai reverses, only to get HIMAWARI’s legs around her head. They reset, as Kai gets a headlock. HIMAWARI makes Kai run the ropes and tries to trip her, only for her to get angry and fall into a small package for a two. HIMAWARI whips Kay with her braid (Bianca Belair, she is not), but Kai takes this personally as she wraps it around the rope and lays in the kicks. Kai for a pin for two. Kai with a scoop slam, a second one, a third one. Cover for two. Kai with kicks to the back of HIMAWARI, a running PK for a pin, two count. HIMAWARI tries to build some momentum, but Kai with a roundhouse kick stops that. Cover for another two. Kai locks her hands behind her back, wraps the braid around her neck, and puts on the Demon Clutch. The referee drops HIMAWARI’s arm twice, but she doesn’t drop a third time. Back to her feet, she uses her speed and hits a dropkick on Kai. HIMAWARI does the hair whip, and a whip to the midsection of Kai. Cover for a two count. Roundhouse kick missed by HIMAWARI, Kai goes behind and hits a Full Nelson Slam. Cover, 2.5. Kai looking for a suplex, but HIMAWARI fights out, hits headbutts to the midsection of Kai, and hits a neckbreaker. HIMAWARI with a Boston Crab on Kai. Kai rolls to her back and kicks HIMAWARI away. Roundhouse Kick gets the win for Kai.

WINNER: Janai Kai

TIME: 7:30

THOUGHTS: A fair exhibition for HIMAWARI, but there was no doubt about Kai winning this one.

RATING: **1/2

MADS Krugger promo. They call this place the City of Angels, an ode to their arrogance. But he sees through this. This not a place for Gods, but men who take their own mortality. The world of MLW shatters at his feet. He has no love, no empathy, nothing but pain and suffering. The promo ends with MADS holding a chainsaw and approaching Riddle.

It’s time for Sessions with St. Laurent! He is in the middle of the ring with his arm in a sling. This is the biggest night in MLW history, as Riddle will defend the MLW World Title in Battle RIOT. He brings out the Filthy Bros (Riddle and Tom Lawlor).

Also, and I can’t stress and emphasis this enough, the audio is pretty shitty. I heard this would be an issue, but damn, it doesn’t sound very good at all. Riddle on the mic. BRO! What is up, Long Beach? The Filthy Bros are in California, finally. It is a big night, the King of Bros is defending his title against 39 other dudes. And Bro, it kind of feels like the worst surprise party ever. These guys are probably expecting cake. Lawlor says no cake, no balloons, no gifts. St. Laurent cuts in and says he wants cake. Riddle tells him to get away and to boo this man. The worst part is that they have to stand by this turd. THey haven’t listed all of the guys in this match. Chuck Norris could be in this. Liam Nesson? Dr. Dre? Jack Sparrow?

St. Laurent has enough of this horse manure. Everyone should care that Tom broke his arm, and Matt broke his heart. The Filthy Bros back him into a corner. Lawlor says Florida Fatso, you aren’t going to talk to them like this. These people came here to see the Filthy Bros.

St. Laurent takes off the arm brace and he has a metal bar in his hand. He hits Lawlor from behind while Riddle is not looking. Riddle sees it, St. Laurent begs off, but here is Donovan Dijak! Feast your eyes as he attacks Riddle. Bishop Dyer (The former Baron Corbin) is here with a chair as he takes out Lawlor. The men shake hands, as Dijak holds up Riddle, and Dyer hits him with the bar that St. Laurent had. MLW Security channels their inner AEW Security as Dijak and Dyer wipe them out and continue the beating. Dyer throws Riddle from the ring, and Dijak parades around the ring with Riddle’s title.

Promo for CMLL and MLW presents, Azteca Lucha Saturday, May 10th in Chciago!

Paul Walter Houser in the back, but he is cut off by BRG, Bobby Fish, and Brock and CW Anderson. Mr. Thomas, Alex Kane, and Paul London are her to even the odds. London is doing the BOMBAYE chants, as PWH joins in. Jokes are made, and we move on.

We see Cesar Duran, Mistico, and Salina Del La Renta in the first row. JEEZUS THAT HORRIBLE AUDIO AGAIN!

Our next LUCHA has arrived!

Esfinge vs. Hechichero vs. Templario

Well, I am a big fan of Hechichero from his matches in AEW, but NGL, I love that video and presentation for Templario. Let’s hope this one is better than that 6-man LUCHA.

Standoff ensues as the bell rings. LUCHA chants from the crowd. All three men trade knockdowns and clotheslines. All three men take turns tripping each other and trying pins. LUCHA chants. Templario rolls through on Hechichero and tries to roll up Esfinge. Tilt-a-world slam by Hechichero but he is taken out by Templario. Esfinge mounts him in the corner, posses, and monkey flips him out of the corner. Thrust kick by Templario after Hechichero choked Esfinge in the ropes. HECHICHERO chants now, and I concur. He rolls over Templario before Esfinge comes in to break it up. Bridge pins are now traded as no man seems to get the advantage. Some kind of teamwork between Hechichero and Templario is cut off by Esfinge as he hits a suicide dive to both men on the floor. He poses in the ring, which allows his opponents to re-enter the ring. Esfinge gets the last laugh as he takes both men down with a Tiaras. A powerslam on Templario leads to a two count. Hechichero back in as he hammers away on Esfinge in the corner. Esfinge gives his leg to Hechichero in the ropes which proved to be a mistake. Templario back, he runs the ropes and takes down Hechichero. Templario to the top, off the top with an arm drag on Esfinge. Tope Suicida by Templario! He tries again, but Esfinge is back in the ring. The match slows down now, as Templario and Esfinge trade chops. Templario with a modified GTS, but Hechichero is here as he applies the Surfboard to Templario. Hechichero takes out Esfinge, then hits a one-man flapjack on Templario. He rolls Templario around the ring a couple of times before he attempts a pin, but Esfinge is back to break it up. Hechichero drops Esfinge on the apron, as he puts Templario in a cross-arm breaker. From the tope rope. Esfinge breaks the hold up. Standing splash by Esfinge leads to the pin being broken up. Templario with a very unique submission, and Hechichero gives up.

WINNER: Templario

TIME: 10:00

THOUGHTS: Yeah, that was a lot better. A really good mix of styles and a really fun 3-way match.

RATING: ***3/4

Post-match, Templario confronts Mistico at ring side and talks smack with Duran and Del La Renta.

Joe Dombrowski has Duran, Del La Renta, and Mistico on the stage now. Mistico has defended the MLW Middle Weight title all over the world. They know he has a triceps injury, so what is next? Duran knows that Mistico cannot give you the show that you deserve, but they have great news. Mistico says YEAH, then proceeds to cut his promo in Spanish. And I cannot focus on that when Selina has some balloons on display. Given the reaction, it sounds like Mistico wants to forfeit the title because he cannot defend it. In fact, he does hand the belt to Duran, but Iwkoru Kwan is here. he throws some red liquid in the face of Duran and steals the title!

Promo for MLW shop followed by a promo for MLW hitting real follows.

We get a replay of what happened on Sessions with St. Laurent. Speaking of the devil, he is standing by.

Our next match is up now, as we get a really cool Godzilla promo for Shoko Nakajima. She even comes out and destroys the set like Godzilla does. Okay, that was great!

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match: Delmi Exo (C) vs. Shoko Nakajima

For the record, the champion gets a pretty cool promo as well, but not as awesome as the one Shoko got.

The bell rings and we are underway. BTW, this ref looks like a cross between a young Rick Knox and Christopher Daniels. Dombrowski says that Riddle has broken ribs but has not been ruled out for the Battle RIOT, as Exo takes Nakajima down with a leg lock. Shoko reverses into a double leg toe hold, as Exo gets to the bottom rope. Nakajima up and over with a slingshot senton splash for a two count. Forearms by Nakajima puts Exo back down on the mat for a two count. Shoko to the top, Delmi up, Shoko jumps over Exo, but Delmi wipes her out with a clothesline for a two. Exo whips Shoko around the ring and hits knees and a snap suplex for a two count. Stalled Fisherwoman’s buster by Exo for a two count. Exo kicks Shoko on the mat for a bit. Back to her feet, Exo whips Shoko to the corner and hits a corner clothesline. Exo to the top, missile dropkick by Exo. Cover for a two count. Another cover for a two count. A third cover for a two count. Shoki back to her feet, she hits forearms, but Exo cuts her off. Shoko says no-go and hits a dropkick to Exo. Shoko charges in, Miz-like clothesline. Shoko to the top, springboard hurricanrana. Exo to the floor, Shoko charges, moonsault through the ropes onto Exo! She rolls Exo back into the ring, the cover for a two count. Exo cuts of Shoko, shoves her off, and hits a cutter from the blindside. Exo picks up Shoko, hits two backbreakers, and then throws her to the mat. Cover for a two count. Exo lifts Shoko up, but she fights out and applies a modified chicken wing, but Delmi fights out. Delmi Driver countered into a jackknife pin for a two. Delmi Driver again is countered, SHOKO FAKES OUT DELMI WITH THE TIGER KICK (619) IN THE ROPES, ONLY TO HIT IT FROM THE MIDDLE ROPE! That was cool. Shoko to the top, Senton Splash, and we have a NEW Champion!

WINNER: Shoko Nakajima (and NEW Champion)

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: Well, I’m a fan of Shoko. What a showing from the challenger, the presentation, and her attitude makes her so much fun to watch. Props to Delmi as well, clearly, she is good to be a former two-time champion in MLW.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Shoko wants to shake hands with Delmi, and she accepts, then proceeds to throw a temper tantrum.

Alright, it’s time to RIOT! We get the rules for the match:

-Begins with two competitors, with another participant entering every “60 seconds”.

-Elimination can occur by pinfall, submission, or going over the top rope.

-No disqualifications, and weapons are legal.

-For the first time ever, the MLW World Champion defends his title in the Battle RIOT.

Alex Hammerstone, who returned to MLW before this show started airing, drew #1. Raj Dhesi (The former Jinder Mahal) is #2. The bell rings, and the RIOT is officially underway! The men come nose-to-nose before backing off. They lock-up, Hammerstone takes Dhesi to the corner, as he gives him a golf clap. LOL! Dhesi feigns a lockup but he hits knees to Hammerstone.

#3 is out, and it’s Atlantis Jr! He hits the ring and fights off Hammerstone and Dhesi. He hits a crossbody on to both men. Hammerstone has had enough, as he lifts up Atlantis, but he shoves Hammerstone into Dhesi.

Virus is here at #4. Dhesi charges him but he crotches himself. Atlantis goes after him, but he fights him off. Hammerstone puts Virus on the top rope, but Atlantis saves him, only for Virus to take out Atlantis with a hurrincanrana.

#5 is here, and it’s Jesus Rodriguez! The former ADR ring announcer goes after Dhesi then hits a CUTTER on Atlantis. Step up enziguri to Hammerstone. Virus and Jesus trade shots.

#6 is out, and it’s Star Jr! He hits the ring and hits a springboard necbkreaker on Jesus. Kicks for Hammerstone and Atlantis. Star up and over and hits a hurrincanrana on Jesus. He floors Dhesi with a running kick. Star Jr charges Virus but Hammerstone overpowers him.

#7 is out, it’s Esfinge! He attacks Dhesi with kicks and hits a hurrincanrana on Rodriguez. Esfinge puts Jeus on the top rope, Esfinge goes up as well. Virus over, he joins them. Hammerstone in now, TOWER POWERBOMB! Dhesi sneaks in and pins Virus!

Virus is eliminated

#8 is out, it’s Ikwro Kwan! He attacks Hammerstone and Dhesi and then poses. Kwon motions he will win the belt as Dhesi tries to eliminate Kwon.

#9 is here, it’s Barbaro Cavanerio. Really front loading the match with the CMLL guys, huh? He hits anyone that moves with suplexes, then he hits the WORM! He takes time to pose, off the ropes, and kicks Atlantis in the face. Okay that was pretty unique.

#10 is next, it’s Blue Panther! He enters and takes out Star Jr and Barbaro! Kwon tries to pin Esfinge but he kicks out. Panther mounts Jesus with corner punches as the fans count in Spanish.

#11 is next, and it’s Magnus! He enters by hitting two cutters on Atlantis Jr. Double underhook backbreaker, pin is broken up by Star for reasons. Magnus eliminates Atlantis anyway.

Atlantis Jr is eliminated.

#12 is out, it’s Juicy Finau! Juicy runs over everyone in the ring as apparently Kwown tapped out?

Ikorw Kwon is eliminated.

Everyone gangs up on Finau to try and eliminate him to no avail.

Star Jr, Esfinge, and Barbaro are eliminated in one fell swoop by Hammerstone

#13 is here, it’s Ultimo Guererro! He hits clotheslines on Hammer and Jesus. Guererro baits Dhesi in, he hits a crossbody, but Dhesi catches him and slams him. he misses the follow-up elbow though, as Ultimo holds up Dhesi for a delayed vertical suplex.

#14 is here, it’s Atlantis Sr! Again, why are all the Lucha guys out in like the first 14 entrants? He goes after Magnnus and hits a tilt-a-world backreaker. Ultimo tries to eliminate Panther, much to the dismay of the crowd.

#15 has arrived, it’s Hechichero! Time to see him work his sorcery! As if on cue, he rolls Magnus around and into a submission. He hits a head scissors takedown on Ultimo, but Panther breaks the pin up. Again, weird. Finau squashes Jesus in the corner and then beats up on Magnus.

#16 is out, and it’s Okamura! He targets Hechichero and he hits a super Koji Cutter! One for Magnus! He trades with Blue Panther. Blue Panther and Atlantis come face-to-face! The biggest rivalry of 1991, according to Dombrowski! Guererro taps out Atlantis.

Atlantis Sr. is eliminated

#18 is Ariel Dominguez! Ariel tries to take Dhesi over, but Raj picks him up and tries to eliminate him. Panther with a tiaris on Guererro!

#19 is Mr. Thomas! In one motion he eliminates Okamura and Ultimo!

Ultimo Guererro and Okamura were eliminated

Oh no, Blue Panther is pinned by Hechichero and the crowd is pissed!

Blue Panther is eliminated

Mr. Thomas continues on by eliminating two more men!

magnus and Hechichero have been eliminated

And Ariel goes SPLAT.

Ariel Dominguez is eliminated

As if to say anything you can do I can do better, Hammerstone throws Jesus out of the ring.

Jesus Rodriguez has been eliminated

HAMMERSTONE SLAMS FINAU, THEN CLOTHESLINES HIM OUT OF THE RING!

Juicy Finau is eliminated.

Dhesi tries the Cobra Clutch, but Hammerstone fights him off and eliminates him!

Raj Dhesi is eliminated

Hammerstone hits the Nightmare Pendulum on Thomas! #19 is here, and it’s Journey Fatu, the younger brother of Jacob Fatu, apparently.

(Yeah, I can see it, he is definitely a bald looking Jacob, but the beard makes him kind of look like Miro/Rusev).

Hammerstone asks how many of you are there? LMAO! Fatu tees off on Hammerstone, but Alex with a sick kick. It doesn’t matter much, as Fatu keeps on the attack and then poses.

#20 is here, and it’s Bobby Fish! WHERE IS THE LIE? But he is blindsided by Mr. Thomas on the floor! The fight keeps on between them, as Hammerstone has turned the tables of Fatu. SPINEBUSTER by Hammerstone on Fatu for a two count.

#21 is here, and it’s CW Anderson, and he has a crowbar! He lays into Mr. Thomas with it, since there are no rules against weapons. Kind of makes you wonder why it took THIS long for someone to bring one down. Fatu flips the crowd off, while Anderson and Fish work over Thomas.

#22 is out now, and it’s Chris (Masters) Adonis! Wow, he looks so different with the long hair, NGL. He enters the ring and targets Fatu. Adonis tries to eliminate Fatu, and here comes Hammerstone to help. And he’s gone!

Journey Fatu is eliminated.

We get a pose down now between Adonis and Hammerstone, until Chris kicks him in the balls. LOL! Adonis looking for the Master Lock, but Hammerstone fights out. Pump kick by Hammerstone.

#23 is here, and it’s Paul Walter Houser, and he has a shopping cart full of weapons, most of which bounce in and out of the ring lol. He has pliers, but CW attacks him. Adonis uses the chair in the ring to slam Hammerstone on it. Fish and Anderson work over PWH while Dombrowski screams for them to get into the ring lol.

#24 is here, and it’s BRG! BRG sees Thomas and tries to get away from him, but to no avail. PWH fights back as he hits Anderson and Fish with a kendo stick. PWH with a clothesline on Fish.

#25 is the champion, Matt Riddle…BRO! He hands his title to the ref in the ring and hits Fish with a cradle brain buster. Adonis and PWH work over Riddle, but PWH is attacked from behind by Anderson.

#26 is here, and it’s Brock Anderson. I bet he learns more from CW than he does Arn, IJS. Wow, Riddle eliminated Mr. Thomas by himself!

Mr. Thomas is eliminated

BRG goes after the taped ribs of Riddle. That’s a nice how do ya do for helping to eliminate one of his rivals lol.

#27 is out, and it’s Paul London! London and PWH work together to eliminate Bobby Fish. No lies detected!

Bobby Fish is eliminated

Adonis has the Master Lock on Riddle over the ropes, but London makes the save. Adonis fights him off, but he walks into a leg lock takeover by Riddle!

Chris Adonis is eliminated

#28 is here, and it’s Alex Kane! he distracts CW so PWH can roll him up!

CW Anderson is eliminated

In a flurry of moves, we have two more eliminations!

PWH is eliminated by Brock Anderson, who is eliminated by Paul London

At #1, Hammerstone is still in this, as Kane hits a release German. Kane and London now work on NRG in the corner. Hammerstone with a German on Kane, but Kane no sells and hits his own. Hammerstone no sells, Kane no sells, and Hammerstone offers his back for a German. LOL!

#29 is out, and it’s Matthew Justice, complete with a ladder! Justice sets up the ladder and jumps on top of the Horseman! Justice looks like a fusion of a third Jackson Brother and Trent Baretta. Just saying. He still hasn’t gotten into the ring, BTW.

#30 is here, and it’s former MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima! He can’t decide who he wants to attack, so Kane attacks him instead. The fight still goes on the outside. Burning Hammer by Kane on Hammerstone, but he kicks out at two! Justice in the ring, he gets knocked out of the ring, but he lands on the shopping cart, so he’s not eliminated! Mr. Thomas pulls him up the aisle, and pushes him down the ramp, as he smacks both Anderson’s with a frying pan. PWH on the apron, he helps Kojima and Riddle to eliminate BRG!

BRG has been eliminated

#31 has arrived, and it’s Bishop Dyer, with St. Laurent. Deep Six to Riddle right out of the gate. Kane on the attack now, but London jumps Dyer from behind. He throws London out of the ring, but he barely hangs on, until he doesn’t. Kane goes out, too.

Paul London and Alex Kane were eliminated by the man FKA Baron Corbin

#32 is out, and it’s KUSHIDA! KUSHIDA runs around hitting everyone, and he hits an arm drag and basement dropkick on Justice. Riddle and Hammerstone come face-to-face. Hammerstone catches Riddle’s foot and hits clotheslines him.

#33 is here, and it’s Shane Haste! He hits a dropkick on Hammerstone, but he hits a powerslam on Haste for a two count. On the outside, OWH climbs a ladder and puts BRG through the table. Well, at least it looks like everyone else left the ringside area, so that’s something.

#34 is here, and it’s MADS Krugger, complete with his chainsaw! Justice with a kendo stick against the chainsaw from Krugger, the stick always win. Everyone else stops to watch as Krugger chokeslams Justice out of the ring and through the tables!

Matthew Justice has been eliminated

Riddle smartly gets rid of the “chainsaw” from the ring. Everyone else tries to eliminate Hammerstone, and he finally goes down.

Alexander Hammerstone has been eliminated

#35 is here, and it’s Filthy Tom Lawlor, winner of the first Battle RIOT! Lawlor tees off on everyone, as Riddle has his BRO to help him out. They double team Kojima while Krugger tries to kill KUSHIDA.

#36 is here, and it’s Donovan Dijak, again with St. Laurent.

#37 is here, and it’s Anthony Greene! He enters by taking out Lawlor, then hitting a combination on Haste. Overhead suplex on Riddle, but Krugger kills Green with a boot. Haste tries a tornado DDT, but Krugger throws him out.

Shane Haste is eliminated

KUSHIDA tried to eliminate Krugger, but he gets sent out by Dijak.

KUSHIDA is eliminated

Titus Alexander is out at #38! After Greene he goes. Lawlor from behind, but Alexander fights him off and hits a springboard cutter. Kojima runs into Krugger and gets hit with a chokeslam and he’s gone.

Satoshi Kojima is eliminated

#39 is here, and it’s Dr. Dax! I feel like last year he lasted only a minute in this match. Well, the prophecy is fulfilled!

Dr. Dax is eliminated

Lawlor and Riddle team up to throw out Greene…

Anthony Greene is eliminated

…But with their backs turned, Dyer eliminates Lawlor!

Tom Lawlor is eliminated

Dyer fights off the shoulders of Alexander and hits a DVD and eliminates him.

Titus Alexander is eliminated

The 40th and final man is out, and it’s Rob…Van…Dam! Best believe that RVD is very pro Riddle, BRO! Dyer attacks, but RVD with kicks, finishing with the side kick. Heel kick to Dijak. Krugger states him down. RVD and Riddle bounce Krugger around, cutter by Riddle. DOUBLE TEAM ELIMINATION OF KRUGGER BY RVD AND RIDDLE!

MADS Krugger is eliminated

And we’re down to the final four of Dyer, Dijak, RVD, and Riddle. Dyer gets thrown out of the ring by RVD, and Dijak eliminates himself!

Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak are eliminated

And then there were two! Good Bros RVD and Riddle! Respect is shown between them, including a pre-match toke, but now its down to business. Exchanges happen until Riddle hits a high knee. Suplex by Riddle as he goes to the top. Moonsault misses, he rolls through, but RVD ducks the charge and hits the high kick. R-V-D pose as he hits a leg drop. ROLLING THUNDER! RVD goes to the top, he struggles a bit, allowing Riddle to get over and knock from the top and to the floor!

WINNER: Matt Riddle (Still Champion)

TIME: 56:00

THOUGHTS: There were some things that made no sense, chief among them was the decision to basically stuff all of the Lucha stars within the first 15 entrants, virtually guaranteeing none of them would win, or even make it far. The pacing and spacing of eliminations also were weird, as was the ringside fight between the New Horsemen and the expanded Bombaye Fight Club. I also found the stipulation of Riddle having to defend his title to seem like an adamant conclusion as to who would win, even going so far as to have him come in at #25 to make it a little bit easier with his injuries suffered earlier. On the flipside, it was definitely fun to a lot of the CMLL stars in this match after they competed earlier despite, you know, being in so early. There were also some fun exchanges between men with history or just for the hell of it, and it’s always good to know there are more Fatu’s waiting in the wings to get to WWE. A decent Battle RIOT, but nowhere as good as last year’s.

RATING: **3/4

Post-match, Riddle celebrates with the title, and with that, we’re done!