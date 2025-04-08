wrestling / News

WWE News: Bron Breakker Wipes Out Carlito With Massive Spear On Raw, Netflix Stars In Attendance

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breakker WWE Raw 4-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Bron Breakker hit Carlito with a spear for the ages on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw the Intercontinental Champion race to the ring and hit a diving spear on Carlito before delivering spears in the ring to Dominik Mysterio and Penta. Finn Balor took out Breakker afterward and posed with the title; Breakker recovered but Balor was able to dodge a spear.

– Netflix shouted out Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar and showed Love Is Blind stars Taylor and Daniel during the show:

https://x.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1909430543009432063

