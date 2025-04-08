wrestling / News
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wipes Out Carlito With Massive Spear On Raw, Netflix Stars In Attendance
– Bron Breakker hit Carlito with a spear for the ages on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw the Intercontinental Champion race to the ring and hit a diving spear on Carlito before delivering spears in the ring to Dominik Mysterio and Penta. Finn Balor took out Breakker afterward and posed with the title; Breakker recovered but Balor was able to dodge a spear.
Who will walk out of #WrestleMania with the #ICTitle?! pic.twitter.com/NEJesKHQ42
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025
GREATEST BRON BREAKKER SPEAR OF ALL TIME!!
HOLY FXCK!!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/JJxknS0rmW
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 8, 2025
– Netflix shouted out Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar and showed Love Is Blind stars Taylor and Daniel during the show:
https://x.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1909430543009432063
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Is Excited For CM Punk In Main Event of Wrestlemania, Explains What The Main Event Means
- Jeff Jarrett Says The Last Thing He Wanted To Do Was Leave WWE For WCW In 1999
- JBL Doesn’t Think WCW Nitro Would’ve Replaced WWE Raw On Monday Nights
- Tony Khan On Backlash To AEW Dynasty Closing Angle & Young Bucks Return