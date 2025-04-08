Hall’s WWE Raw Review 4.7.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: April 7, 2025

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

We’re back in America for Raw and we have less than two weeks to go from Wrestlemania. That means it is likely going to be centered around the idea of hyping up the matches that have already been made. There is still time to add some new things to the card though and we might get some of that tonight. Let’s get to it.

After we see a lot of people come to work, we get a recap of last week’s Women’s Title match, with Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley going to a double DQ when special referee Bianca Belair was knocked down multiple times.

Here is Adam Pearce, with the Women’s Title, to get things going. Champion Iyo Sky and scheduled Wrestlemania challenger Bianca Belair are brought out, followed by Rhea Ripley (with Pearce saying she is part of Judgment Day, with Cole pointing out how wrong that has been for months). Pearce takes the blame for last week and then announces the triple threat match for the title at Wrestlemania. He even has the contract but Belair says she would have been annoyed at this a few weeks ago.

Then everything happened and she is happy that Ripley is being added to the match. Belair has been through everything so she’s ready to go through Ripley to get the title back. Ripley mocks Belair as Belair signs and then gets the contract shoved at her, with Ripley signing as well. Sky gets annoyed and hits a springboard dropkick to knock both of them down. She signs as well and then leaves with the title. The story makes enough sense but geez I could go for less multi person matches.

A four way Intercontinental Title match has been set for Wrestlemania (case in point about the multi person matches) between Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

Balor isn’t thrilled with the idea of Mysterio being in the match but Liv Morgan says it ups the chances of the title coming back to Judgment Day. Balor seems to agree but suggests that Mysterio doesn’t have what it takes to win at Wrestlemania.

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria is defending. They grapple around to start with Valkyria getting an armbar as Bayley is getting frustrated early on. A rollup is countered into another armbar but Bayley ties up Valkyria’s arm for a rollup and a near fall. Back up and Bayley knees her in the face but can’t get the sunset bomb into the corner. Valkyria ties her up with a rocking horse before tying up the arms for a cradle and two.

Bayley gets sent to the floor for a hard dropkick through the ropes, followed by a high crossbody back inside. We take a break and come back with the exchange of forearms until Bayley sends her to the apron. A Stunner over the ropes sends Valkyria outside for the running dropkick under the corner. Bayley misses a suicide dive but grabs a Bayley To Belly on the floor.

They both beat the count and Valkyria hits an enziguri into a not great gutwrench powerbomb for two. Bayley knees her in the head for the same and now the sunset bomb into the corner connects. Back up and Valkyria hits a tornado DDT into a fisherman’s suplex for two more. Bayley counters a dropkick into a Boston crab on the bad back but lets go when Valkyria won’t give up. The Rose Plant is countered into a rollup to give Valkyria the pin at 13:24.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of win that Valkyria needed and points for actually bringing up Bayley beating her back in February. I didn’t think they would actually remember it but they did get there (eventually). I’m not sure if Bayley needs to turn heel after all this, but her frustrations are building up. Just find a good way for it to go if that is where things have to head, as otherwise it won’t have much of an impact.

Post match Bayley slaps away the handshake and goes to leave but comes back to give Valkyria a hug.

Bert Kreischer, a comedian, has a Netflix special coming up but American Made interrupts. Chad Gable thinks Kreischer wants to watch them do well but he’s not sure about this. The Alpha Academy comes in so Otis and Kreischer can rip their shirts off.

AJ Styles is ready to embarrass Logan Paul at Wrestlemania but Karrion Kross, with Scarlett, interrupts. Kross asks about what happened to the other AJ Styles, which has Styles annoyed. Styles isn’t sure what’s up with Kross and this “other” Styles, so he’ll see about a match between them next week.

LWO vs. El Grande Americano/Creed Brothers

Nice reaction for the Americano. Brutus takes del Toro down to start and runs him over with a shoulder. Wilde comes in to take Brutus down for an assisted moonsault. It’s off to Julius, who gets caught in a cross armbreaker as everything breaks down. The LWO send them into various corners and then outside for the big running flip dives. Back in and the villains hit three superplexes to take over as we go to a break.

We come back with Lee giving Julius the top rope double stomp in the Tree of Woe. Del Toro comes in to take over on Brutus, including a hurricanrana into the corner. A Swanton hits Brutus and a dive takes out Julius so it’s off to Americano for a change. That means a quick Doomsday Blockbuster attempt, which Americano reverses into a belly to belly.

Lee powerbombs Americano but gets caught with a shooting star press out of nowhere. Wilde hits a big flip dive to take Brutus out, followed by del Toro’s big corkscrew flip dive. Hold on though as Ivy Nile hands Americano something to load into his mask. A headbutt knocks Rey Mysterio to the floor and another knocks Lee off the top. Americano hits a swan dive for the pin at 10:16.

Rating: B. This was a bunch of people getting to do their insane stuff until the ending, which was a good way to keep the Americano stuff going. They’re not hiding what they’re going for with Americano and as usual with Ga…whomever is underneath that mask, it is rather entertaining stuff. I’m not sure where it’s going, but it’s working so far.

We look back at Gunther mauling Jimmy Uso last week in a great beatdown to make the feud with Jey Uso a lot more personal.

HHH Hall Of Fame video, this time on DX.

Here is Gunther for a chat, with the fans not being happy with having him around. Before he can say anything though, here is Jey Uso to interrupt. Gunther takes his jacket off but Jey knocks the microphone out of his hand. Jey slowly takes his sunglasses off and throws them away before getting a mic. He says Gunther has a mother (Gunther confirms this) and asks what they talk about. Do they talk about family stuff? Like about their family and what they had for dinner and such.

Jey has a mother too and this week he had to tell her about her oldest son (Jimmy) in a hospital bed. Jey’s mom asked “why didn’t you protect him Joshua”. The reality is he is afraid of Gunther, who had the drop on him the whole time. Gunther attacked Jimmy while Jey was tied to the ropes and now Jimmy’s blood is on Jey’s hands.

That had Jey scared, but then in his darkest moment, a light bulb went off. He realized that he isn’t afraid of Gunther anymore (big reaction for that) and before Wrestlemania, Gunther needs to hug and kiss his family. Jey is going to pray that the Lord forgive him for the man that he is about to become. He’s getting revenge for himself and his family and the title. Jey throws the mic at Gunther, who looks a bit unnerved for the first time. This was a heck of a speech from Jey, who is knocking these promos out of the park. I’m not certain he’s winning at Wrestlemania, but I’m starting to want him to.

We recap CM Punk unveiling his favor to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns: Heyman will be in Punk’s corner at Wrestlemania. That’s some mind games and very in line for Punk.

Natalya and Maxxine Dupri are ready for their chance to go to Wrestlemania.

Rey Mysterio wants El Grande Americano at Wrestlemania and the match is set.

Tag Team Titles: New Day vs. War Raiders

The Raiders are defending and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is on commentary. Kofi gets sent outside to start but jumps over Erik in the corner. That just earns him a slam, with Woods getting one of his own. Ivar slams Kofi again, setting up Erik slamming Ivar onto Kofi for a big crash. Kofi gets sent outside again and crushed against the barricade as we take a break.

Back with Ivar fighting out of the corner so Erik can come in and clean house. A big spinebuster hits Kofi and a pop up powerslam makes it worse. War Machine hits Kofi but Woods makes a diving save. Woods tries to bring in a chair but Ivar takes it away and hits him with it for the DQ at 7:48.

Rating: C+. I’m still not feeling what they’re doing with New Day as of late as having them win the titles again, which they almost have to at some point, doesn’t feel that important. Maybe they have something else for them in the future, but almost none of this feels like the big part without Big E. Maybe he shows up sooner or later, but otherwise, it feels like a filler story.

Post match Kofi hits a HARD chair shot to Ivar and New Day beats up Erik. The chair is put up in the corner and Erik goes head first into it, followed by Ivar being sent into the timekeeper’s area. A Pillmanization of Erik’s previously injured neck is loaded up but agents break it up.

We get a long video on John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, which really does feel like a bigger showdown after the last few weeks. This even gets the music video treatment.

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Carlito is here with Mysterio, who gets driven into the corner. Mysterio knocks him down and hammers away, with a kick to the chest in the corner knocking Penta down. The fans are all over Mysterio, who puts his hands over his ears for a bit before dropping Penta again. Penta comes out with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a dive to the floor to take out Mysterio and Carlito.

We take a break and come back with Mysterio rolling the Three Amigos for two. The 619 is cut off and a slingshot dropkick hits Mysterio in the corner. Mysterio snaps off a Canadian Destroyer into a 619 but the frog splash hits raised knees. The Sacrifice into the Penta Driver finishes Mysterio at 9:02.

Rating: B-. Mysterio was working harder than usual here and it wound up being good stuff, though the camera work felt like they were trying something different here. What matters is getting Penta back on his winning ways after last week’s loss. Penta still feels like something special and I could go for seeing him in the Intercontinental Title match at Wrestlemania.

Post match Judgment Day beats on Penta but Bron Breakker makes the save and wrecks everyone (including an AMAZING Super Spear to Carlito). Then Finn Balor pops in to take out Mysterio.

Here is Paul Heyman for a chat. First and foremost, he will always be loyal to Roman Reigns. Second, he will always be loyal to his best friend, CM Punk. He will never be disloyal to either of them, so let’s get one thing perfectly clear…and here is Seth Rollins to interrupt. After doing his introduction, Rollins brings up Heyman talking about loyalty. But who is he loyal to? Rollins doesn’t think it’s either of them, before talking about Reigns using Heyman as a glorified errand boy.

Heyman seems to brush this off but Rollins brings up Reigns leaving after last week’s Wrestlemania. He didn’t take Heyman with him either, instead leaving him in the hands of Solo Sikoa and company. Did Reigns come to Heyman’s rescue? Heyman admits that he didn’t, with Rollins talking about how Reigns left Heyman to be attacked in front of his hometown and family. Punk wasn’t there either, just like he didn’t take Heyman with him when he walked out ten years ago.

The two of them love to reminisce about WarGames but who was the first choice for that team? Heyman has to admit that it was Rollins, who says “stop me when I’m telling lies”. Punk was the last choice and he joined the team to get a favor from Heyman. The reality is that Heyman should step out of this and let the three of them battle it out. Heyman won’t do that, but Rollins says it’s for Heyman’s own good. Rollins would love to do it right now, which has Heyman a bit nervous. Or angry? Something negative.

Rollins says it’s one quick stomp, because no one is here to save him. Punk usually says that it’s about making money rather than making friends, so how much is Heyman worth? Rollins shoves him and asks how much Heyman is worth. Heyman finally snaps and says don’t put your hands on him, which earns him a shove into the corner. Cue Punk and the brawl is on, with the fighting going on outside. Rollins is sent into the steps but avoids what might have been a Stomp from Punk.

Instead Rollins hits one of his own inside and tries one to Heyman, but misses on purpose. Rollins says Heyman owes him a favor, leaving Heyman looking confused to end the show. This story is all about mind games and loyalty, which could make for quite the moment when someone turns on someone else. Setting it up as more about longstanding issues is an interesting way to go and I’m getting more into this week by week. Rollins still feels like a third wheel, but him trying to get to Heyman is a good way to use him.

Results

Lyra Valkyria b. Bayley – Rollup

El Grande Americano/Creed Brothers b. LWO – Swan dive to del Toro

New Day b. Viking Raiders via DQ when Ivar used a chair

Penta b. Dominik Mysterio – Penta Driver

