WWE NXT Live Results 7.26.24: Tony D’Angelo Defends Heritage Cup, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night, with Tony D’Angelo in action and more. You can see the full results from the Davenport, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Dante Chen def. Uriah Connors

* Jaida Parker def. Adrianna Rizzo

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe def. Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne

* Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx def. Lola Vice, Brinley Reece, & Kendall Gray

* Wendy Choo def. Wren Sinclair

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. Ridge Holland & Duke Hudson

* Hank Waller & Tank Ledger def. enhancement talents

* Shiloh Hill def. Joe Coffey via DQ

* Gallus def. Shiloh Hill, Joe Hendry, & Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo def. Brooks Jensen