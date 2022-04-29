Los Maximos Returning To MLW At Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Los Maximos, aka the SATs, will make their return to MLW on May 13 at MLW Kings of Colosseum. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that The SAT: Los Maximos will make their return at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

As MLW celebrates the 20th anniversary of the league’s first-ever card, Major League Wrestling welcomes home The SAT: Los Maximos.

The beloved brothers Maximo were a cornerstone of MLW’s tag team division from 2002-04, as the scrappy underdogs clashed with the Samoan Island Tribe, Havana Pitbulls, Dick Togo, and Christopher Daniels, to name a few.

“Los Maximos are MLW originals,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “I can’t wait to see what this new era looks like as we welcome back Joel and Jose and introduce the world to their younger brother Will.”

With the tag team division heating up, MLW now injects it with the team who invented the “Spanish Fly” and countless other iconic tag team moves.

Who will step up for a Maximos beatdown? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Friday, May 13. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

KC Navarro

Los Maximos

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:25 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

