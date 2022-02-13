wrestling / News

Lucha Brothers vs. The Briscoes Set for House of Glory Show

February 12, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
The Lucha Brothers are set to face the Briscoes for the first time ever at the House of Glory Wrestling Salvation show on March 11th at Club Amazura in Jamaica, Queens.

The Lucha Bros. are the current House of Glory Tag Team Champions and former AEW Tag Team Champions while Mark and Jay Briscoe are the current ROH Tag Team Champions.

