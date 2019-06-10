Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Results 6.9.19: Laredo Kid vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, More

– Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide from Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Coliseo and live on Twitch on 6/9/19 (per Wrestling With Demons).

Konnan came out wearing a Bret Hart t-shirt and a Red Sox hat. He insulted the crowd and the show opened with a video package with highlights of the current storylines.

* Baby Xtreme, Big Mami, and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Komander, La Heidra, and Lady Maravilla: Mami pinned Maravilla after a Gory Bomb. The drama continued between Nino, Mami, and Maravilla. Nino first tried to stop Mami from giving Maravilla a big splash and then he looked on in shock seeing Maravilla getting pinned.

Mami got on the mic and once again asked if Nino wants to remain a team with her or if he wants be with Maravilla. Daga came out with a chair and hit Nino. Then he punched Mami and hit Xtreme with the chair. Daga said Mami and Nino are a disgrace as Mixed Tag Team Champions. He was going to go after Mami again but Nino made the save and gave him the top rope splash. Tessa Blanchard ran out and attacked Mami. There was a huge brawl. Drago then ran out and made the save. The rudos backed off on the ramp.

It looks like Blanchard and Daga vs. Mami and Nino for the Mixed Tag Titles at some point this summer.

* Tessa Blanchard and Keyra vs. Faby Apache and Lady Shani: Keyra pinned Shani after a roll up attempt turned into a double stomp to the gut. Rudo ref Tirantes was not on the show tonight at all. Keyra got on the mic to gloat but Shani grabbed it from her. Shani admitted defeat and said Keyra earned a shot at the Women’s Title. They got in a brawl. Blanchard and Apache tried to pull them apart, but then they ended up getting into a brawl with each other. A bunch of security ran down and finally got them all separated after a difficult time.

* Golden Magic and Myzteziz Jr. vs. Villano III Jr. and Australian Suicide: Magic pinned Villano after a scoop slam off the ropes. Fans threw in a bunch of money in after. Suicide power bombed Myzteziz out of the ring and on the ramp connected to the ring. He and Villano then took turns giving him splashes. Villano later slammed Golden Magic from off the ropes onto the edge of the ramp. Magic and Myzteziz were able to recover after several minutes on the ramp and they spring boarded back in the ring with some high flying offense.

* Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. El Hijo del Vikingo: Kid got the pin in a great one after the Laredo Fly. They are friends and current Trios Tag Team Champions with Myzteziz, Jr. Things started slow with mat wrestling and then it picked up. Kid tried to springboard in the ring from the ramp but Vikingo brought him back in the with a Spanish Fly. Vikingo gave Kid a shooting star press off the ramp and onto the floor. Kid with a Spanish Fly on the ramp and then rolled Vikingo in the ring for a near fall. Vikingo hit the 450 Splash. It looked like he won the title but the camera panned out and you could see that Kid got his hand on the bottom rope.

Fans threw money in after this one too.

* Monsther Clown and Daga vs. Drago and Aero Star: Aero Star pinned Clown with a Code Red as Drago took out Daga with a dive on the outside. Daga bumped the ref briefly with a drop kick by accident but he was aiming for Aero Star.

Daga challenged Drago for the Latin American Title. Drago accepted and said he could have a shot any time and place. Daga then backed down and said “another time” because he was done wrestling in front of this crowd for tonight.

* Psycho Clown, Dr. Wagner Jr. and Puma King vs. Rey Escorpion, Texano Jr., and Taurus (with La Heidra): Escorpion pinned Psycho Clown. Clown looked like he was about to pin Escorpion with a la magistral cradle but La Heidra ran in the ring and stopped the referee’s count. She pulled the referee to the side to distract him as Escorpion ripped off Clown’s and drove him through a table set up in the corner of the ring. This was a wild match. Escorpion went right after Clown with a chair. There was a huge brawl on the ramp and fans threw beer. La Heidra was completely drenched but she wasn’t deterred and continued to brawl with everyone else. Wagner did a cannonball off the ramp and landed on Texano. Clown cannonballed off the ring and landed right on Escorpion into the front row. Wagner gave Texano a Samoan Drop off the ring apron into a table set up on the floor. Texano’s left shoulder was all scratched and bloody both front and back.

They used chairs and a trash can on each other as weapons.