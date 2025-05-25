– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria discussed her Queen of the Ring finals bout against Nia Jax in the 2024 tournament. Nia Jax defeated Valkyria to win the tournament crown and a title shot at that year’s SummerSlam.

Recalling the brutal finish of the match, where Jax reversed a Powerbomb attempt into the Annihilator, Lyra Valkyria joked, “[Laughs] She exploded my ribs.” Valkyria explained she came out of the match intact, she added, “No, that was fine. I was okay. It was tough. The Samoan drops were tougher, yeah, honestly, but rough match. She’s a beast.”

Nia Jax later went on to defeat Bayley to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024.